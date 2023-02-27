Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wore Mother's Wedding Ring at SAG Awards to 'Bring' Parents With Her

"I just wanted to bring them here tonight," the actress told reporters about paying tribute to her late movie star parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh with her jewelry choice at the 2023 SAG Awards

Published on February 27, 2023 08:02 AM
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis honored her late movie star parents at the SAG Awards 2023.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role at Sunday's event and later told reporters that she wore her mother's wedding ring as she wanted to "bring" her parents to the ceremony.

"Honestly this morning I was grabbing my jewels to put on for tonight and I saw it in a little box and I thought about my parents and I wouldn't be here without them," she said of her parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

"I literally wouldn't be here without them, just biologically wouldn't be here without them, and I am a product of this town, these people. I never would have been an actor, it was a total fluke I became an actor. And so, I don't know, I just wanted to bring them here tonight."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis at the SAG Awards 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty

She continued, "I came here with my mother the first time I was nominated and I really thought a lot about my parents and their story a lot."

Curtis, 64, earlier referenced her choice of jewelry during her acceptance speech. "I'm wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother. They hated each other, by the way, by the end of it," she said with a laugh.

"But my sister Kelly and I were born from love. My father was from Hungary and my mother was from Denmark, and they had nothing and they became these monstrous stars in this industry. My parents were actors. And I married an actor [Christopher Guest]."

She continued, "I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do. I love being a part of a crew. I love being part of a cast. I love what we do with each other. It's such a beautiful job. And I know that so many people in our industry who are actors who don't get to do this job and you look at nights like this and think 'Is that ever going to be possible for me?' And I know you look at me and think 'Well, nepo baby, that's why she's there' — and I totally get it. But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing!"

Curtis was first nominated for a SAG Award in 1995 for the spy comedy True Lies, which she starred in alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bill Paxton.

On Sunday, she was up against Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, The Whale's Hong Chau, The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, and her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Stephanie Hsu.

Speaking to reporters after her win, she made a special point of mentioning her fellow nominees and how they had all bonded as friends during the awards season.

"Obviously I'm surprised — and just happy and moved," said Curtis about her award. "The nicest part for me of this whole thing is I'm now friends with all the women who I'm in competition with. We didn't know each other except Steph [Hsu] I knew — I didn't know these other women and now I do and now they know me and that is the most important thing - that we know each other as humans. And so the rest of this is whatever, you know what I mean?"

