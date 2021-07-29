Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Youngest Child Is Transgender: I Feel 'Wonder and Pride'

Jamie Lee Curtis told AARP The Magazine that she and her husband "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

Jamie Lee Curtis is proud of her youngest child for coming out as transgender.

In her cover story for AARP The Magazine's August/September 2021 issue, the 62-year-old actress said that she and husband Christopher Guest, 73, "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

Describing her life as a "constant metamorphosis," Curtis told the outlet that Ruby, 25, works as a computer gaming editor while her oldest child, 34-year-old daughter Annie, is currently married and works as a dance instructor.

Ruby and her fiancé now have plans to get married next year during a wedding that the Knives Out star will officiate.

And though Curtis doesn't currently have any grandchildren between her two kids, she told AARP The Magazine that she and Guest "do hope to" have them sometime soon.

Curtis also discussed her family life and how, after over four decades in Hollywood, she still feels most at home wherever her husband is.

"I feel safe when I drive up and see that [he is] home," Curtis told the outlet. "That's the long marriage. It's the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I'm not alone."

The couple, who tied the knot in 1984 and will celebrate 37 years of marriage this December, previously marked their long-lasting relationship last year when Curtis, who rarely shares photos of her husband on Instagram, commemorated their anniversary with a sweet tribute.

"My hand in his. Then and now," she wrote at the time. "Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy."

Curtis previously recalled the moment she knew she was going to marry Guest (a writer/director famous for movies like Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman) when she came across his picture in a 1984 issue of Rolling Stone around the release of This Is Spinal Tap.

"I looked at the man on the right, wearing a plaid shirt and a waggish smirk. I'd never seen him before, but I pointed at him. 'I'm going to marry that man,' I said to my friend," she wrote in an essay for Oprah Winfrey's O magazine in 2004. "The next day I called [his] agent, gave him my number, and told him to have Chris call me if he was interested."

"I waited," she continued. "Chris never called. I went on with my life. I began dating a sweet man, but we both knew it wasn't for good. When he had to leave for an extended business trip, I dropped him off at the airport to say a friendly but final goodbye. From the airport, I drove straight to Hugo's restaurant in West Hollywood to have dinner with friends. As I sat down at Hugo's, I glanced up and found myself staring straight at Chris, three tables away."

"He waved to me as if to say, 'I'm the guy you called.' I waved back: 'I'm the woman who called you,'" Curtis added. "A few minutes later, he got up to leave. Standing 20 feet away, he shrugged his shoulders and put up his hand as if to say, 'I'll see ya.' As he left, I looked down at my plate."