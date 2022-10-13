Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite 28 Years After 'True Lies'

Arnold Schwarzenegger said Jamie Lee Curtis "can kick some serious ass" in a speech supporting her during her hand-and-footprint ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre

Published on October 13, 2022 05:28 PM
Jamie Lee Curtis Hand And Footprint In Cement Ceremony At TCL Chinese Theatre
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis are back together, nearly three decades after their memorable movie team-up.

The star of Halloween Ends posed for photos with Schwarzenegger on Wednesday, 28 years after their James Cameron film True Lies. Their reunion took place at Curtis' hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where the two shared a friendly kiss and celebrated Curtis' accomplishment.

Schwarzenegger, who played secret spy Harry Tasker in the 1994 film, said at the event, "When you go online and you check out Jamie Lee Curtis, you can see all the wonderful things they're saying about her. But there's always one thing that really pisses me off, and that is when they say that she is a supporting actress in the movie True Lies."

"Because she wasn't supporting — she was the female lead. She was the star. She was starring with me," he said.

He explained that Curtis is the "most extraordinary actress" he ever worked with during his extensive career. "This is a serious, serious player that can kick some serious ass," he said told the crowd.

Jamie Lee Curtis Hand And Footprint In Cement Ceremony At TCL Chinese Theatre
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Melanie Griffith also attended the event to share some words about Curtis. The pair have had a long-running friendship and starred together in the 1981 military comedy She's in the Army Now.

After the ceremony, Curtis spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what the honor meant to her, and her reaction to former costars praising her in such a public way. As she put it, she and Schwarzenegger might have another film in them.

"It made me want to do another one with him. I walked up to him and I was like, 'Dude, why aren't we doing another movie,' " Curtis said. "I'm gonna call Jim today."

In an essay written exclusively for PEOPLE, Curtis reflected on what it meant to play Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise. She wrote that the character taught her the meaning of the words "resilience," "loyalty," "perseverance" and "COURAGE."

Jamie Lee Curtis
Kevin Winter/Getty

"I have tried over the years to inculcate those aspects of Laurie's character into my own, to carry that mantle and represent survivors of all types of unimaginable horror and trauma, pain and suffering, who stand up to tyranny and oppression — real and imagined."

At the "end" of her dance with Laurie, Curtis wrote that movies are "make-believe," but her relationship with the iconic character has made her real life better: "When I look scared in a movie it's because I am scared. I am scared right now, as I hang up my bell-bottoms and say goodbye to Halloween. Life is scary. But Laurie taught me that life can also be beautiful, filled with love and art and life! Thank you all for MINE!"

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday.

