Halloween Kills is slated to arrive in theaters on October 16, 2021

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Back as Laurie Strode to Battle Michael Meyers in Halloween Kills Trailer

The first trailer for Halloween Kills has made its frightening arrival.

In the 30-second clip released on Thursday, Jamie Lee Curtis returns as grandmother Laurie Strode to battle psychotic serial killer Michael Meyers (Nick Castle) in the upcoming slasher sequel to 2018's Halloween.

"Next Halloween, when the sun sets, and someone is alone, he kills," Laurie ominously says as Meyers picks up his infamous white mask in the trailer.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the film also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall and Kyle Richards.

In July, executive producer John Carpenter announced on Twitter that the film had been pushed back from Oct. 16 of this year to October 2021 due to coronavirus-related delays.

“If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience,” he said. “After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year."

Carpenter also shared that the third film in the rebooted franchise, Halloween Ends, will now open Oct. 14, 2022.

Curtis, 61, shared Carpenter's statement on Twitter and said she was "disappointed" by the news. "I am as disappointed as you are," the actress wrote. "Mostly because the movie the David has created from the characters that John and Debra created Is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful."

However, Curtis promised fans that the highly anticipated sequel "will be worth the wait."

The 2018 Halloween remake, which Curtis also executive produced, set a record for the largest opening for a horror film with a female lead with $78 million domestically.

Along with his statement about the film's delay, Carpenter also shared a 30-second teaser from Halloween Kills. In it, Laurie (Curtis) is sitting with her daughter Karen (Greer and grandchild Allyson (Matichak) in the bed of a pickup truck, very injured from what has just transpired.

When they see ambulances rushing in the direction they are coming from, the three females begin pleading with the first responders to “let it burn.”