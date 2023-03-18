Jamie Lee Curtis Recreates Faye Dunaway's Iconic 'Morning After' Oscar Photo: 'Moment in the Sun'

The photo was taken for the Los Angeles Times after the actress won at the 2023 Oscars for her Everything Everywhere All at Once performance

By
Published on March 18, 2023 02:13 PM
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Faye Dunaway Attends the 1977 Oscars (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis (left) and Faye Dunaway (right) with their respective Oscars. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis has always been an originator, but after her Oscars win for Best Supporting Actress, she's decided to pay homage to another icon.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, 64, celebrated her first Academy Award victory by recreating a classic photo from fellow Oscar champ Faye Dunaway earlier this week.

Channeling Dunaway's iconic "morning after" Oscar photo taken in 1977, Curtis' latest shoot for the Los Angeles Times features her also lounging by a pool with her trophy by her side. The image was shot by Jay L. Clendenin.

"THE MORNING AFTER," Curtis wrote in her caption, sharing the photograph series on Instagram. "SOBER*SURPRISED* STEADY* Thanks @jlcvisuals @latimes and @bevhillshotel and @theacademy for this moment in the sun! @everythingeverywheremovie."

Oscar after parties 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis. Getty

While Curtis earned her award for her performance as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the Best Picture-winning film, Dunaway, 82, won her 1977 trophy for her performance in Network.

Dunaway's iconic image, originally taken by Terry O'Neill, came as the photographer was on an assignment for PEOPLE at the time. The photographer, who later married Dunaway in 1983, previously told The Cut that the photograph was captured at a Beverly Hills Hotel the morning after Dunaway scored her Oscar.

"[It was taken] the next day, when they realize suddenly they're getting all these offers to do films, their value goes from $100,000 to $10 million, and they're just sort of stunned," he said. "I wanted to capture that, so I told her my idea, and she was sport enough to do it early in the morning at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She got up at 6 a.m., and we got that great picture. It's become one of the most Hollywood pictures of all time."

Faye Dunaway
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On Oscar night last week, Curtis beat out fellow nominees Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Stephanie Hsu.

During her speech, Curtis told the audience at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre that it "looks like I am standing up here by myself, but I'm not. I am hundreds of people, I am hundreds of people."

"We just won an Oscar," she then said before shouting out Everything Everywhere directing duo the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the film's crew, her agents, sister Kelly, her "beautiful husband" Christopher Guest and their daughters: Annie and Ruby.

"To all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together," Curtis added.

"And my mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," she said of her parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. "I just won an Oscar."

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Gave Oscars 2023 Statue 'They/Them' Pronouns in 'Support' of Daughter Ruby

In February, the Halloween Ends star revealed to PEOPLE that she planned on bringing special items with her to the ceremony to give out to her fellow nominees. "I often like to bring all of the nominees in my category a gold shiny ball, which I hand out to everybody, so that [if] you lose — 'cause one out of five is gonna win, four out of five are gonna go home empty-handed — you're not going home empty-handed," Curtis said.

"So I have a bag filled with gold round things for all of my people and all of my friends who are nominated and I hadn't thought about myself, and now I have. What a beautiful thing to remind me to bring. And I will," she added.

