Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Lindsay Lohan's New Movie: 'My Little Girl Is All Grown UP'

Jamie Lee Curtis is bursting with motherly pride about her Freaky Friday daughter Lindsay Lohan.

"My little girl is all grown UP!," the star, 63, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside an image of the poster for Lohan's new movie, Falling for Christmas.

The holiday rom-com marks the return to leading lady status for Lohan, 36, who stars with Glee alum Chord Overstreet as a spoiled hotel heiress in the Netflix film that debuts Thursday on the streaming platform.

The actress plays Sierra, who suffers total amnesia after falling off a mountain as her boyfriend proposes, while Overstreet's character is a widower and "handsome, blue-collar lodge owner."

Meanwhile, last month, Curtis shared hopes of reuniting with her movie daughter in another new project — a possible Freaky Friday sequel.

In an appearance on The View, the Halloween star was asked about murmurs surrounding a second chapter of the 2003 fan-favorite film.

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places," Curtis said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

She continued, "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."