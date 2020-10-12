The Avengers actor became a trending topic last month after he shared a nude photo on his Instagram Story by accident

Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Chris Evans' Nude Photo Leak: 'I'm Wondering If It Was Even Planned'

Jamie Lee Curtis is wondering: Did Chris Evans plan his own nude photo leak?

During Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked Curtis, 61, about her reaction to Evans' NSFW image after the 39-year-old actor was involved in a nude photo leak last month.

Questioned by the singer if she knew what happened with the situation, Curtis quipped, "I'm sweating already," before she shared that she believes the leak may have not been accidental after all.

"My question is this, he's so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being," she began. "I'm wondering if it was even planned?"

Clarkson, 38, agreed with Curtis' sentiments, saying, "Oh, he's so clever! I kind of think it was planned just cause he was trying to get people to vote."

Evans suddenly became a trending topic last month after he shared a nude photo on his Instagram Story by accident.

The Avengers star joked about the mishap and made the most of the less-than-ideal situation days later, where he used the opportunity to encourage his fans to vote in the upcoming election. "Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" Evans wrote at the time.

During a later appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Evans explained why he was being a good sport about the "embarrassing" mistake, telling Tamron Hall, "That’s called turning a frown upside down."

"It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments," Evans said on the show. "It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I have fantastic fans who came to my support."

Alongside fans who sent their support, many of Evans' famous pals also joked around with the star, including Curtis who previously shared a cheeky tweet in reply to Evans' initial reaction.

"My boy. Proud of him. Got MY attention," she wrote.

Elsewhere during her appearance on Clarkson's talk show, Curtis also went on to reference playing Evans' mother in the 2019 film Knives Out, adding, "I could have made some sort of joke and said he took after his movie father, Don Johnson."