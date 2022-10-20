Entertainment Movies Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to LeBron James Calling Her a 'Legend and Badass': 'You Flatter Me' LeBron James, who dressed as Michael Myers for Halloween back in 2013, praised the new sequel Halloween Ends as "so good" By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 01:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jamie Lee Curtis; LeBron James. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis is feeling the love. On Thursday, the Halloween Ends actress reacted after NBA star LeBron James praised the new movie and called her a "legend" on Twitter. "Halloween Ends was so GOOD!!!! @jamieleecurtis you're such a LEGEND & BADASS #MichaelMyers," wrote 37-year-old James — who dressed up as the movie franchise's villain Michael Myers for Halloween back in 2013. Curtis, 63, reposted the tweet on Instagram with the caption, "My King! @kingjames You flatter me but the Queen LIKES IT!" Curtis has portrayed the "final girl" Laurie Strode since the 1978 original Halloween when she was 19. In an essay written exclusively for PEOPLE, Curtis reflected on what the role meant to her, explaining that the character taught her the meaning of "resilience," "loyalty," "perseverance" and "courage." Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Halloween Legacy and How It Led to Her Husband and Kids: 'Dots Connected' Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. "I have tried over the years to inculcate those aspects of Laurie's character into my own, to carry that mantle and represent survivors of all types of unimaginable horror and trauma, pain and suffering, who stand up to tyranny and oppression — real and imagined," she wrote. RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother' At the "end" of her dance with Laurie, Curtis wrote that movies are "make-believe," but her relationship with the iconic character has made her real life better: "When I look scared in a movie, it's because I am scared. I am scared right now, as I hang up my bell-bottoms and say goodbye to Halloween. Life is scary. But Laurie taught me that life can also be beautiful, filled with love and art and life! Thank you all for MINE!" Basketball star James previously revealed some of his favorite movies of all time after a fan asked him on Twitter in May. The Space Jam: A New Legacy actor's list included Gladiator, The Godfather, Coming 2 America, Friday and Wedding Crashers. Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.