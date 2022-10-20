Jamie Lee Curtis is feeling the love.

On Thursday, the Halloween Ends actress reacted after NBA star LeBron James praised the new movie and called her a "legend" on Twitter.

"Halloween Ends was so GOOD!!!! @jamieleecurtis you're such a LEGEND & BADASS #MichaelMyers," wrote 37-year-old James — who dressed up as the movie franchise's villain Michael Myers for Halloween back in 2013.

Curtis, 63, reposted the tweet on Instagram with the caption, "My King! @kingjames You flatter me but the Queen LIKES IT!"

Curtis has portrayed the "final girl" Laurie Strode since the 1978 original Halloween when she was 19. In an essay written exclusively for PEOPLE, Curtis reflected on what the role meant to her, explaining that the character taught her the meaning of "resilience," "loyalty," "perseverance" and "courage."

"I have tried over the years to inculcate those aspects of Laurie's character into my own, to carry that mantle and represent survivors of all types of unimaginable horror and trauma, pain and suffering, who stand up to tyranny and oppression — real and imagined," she wrote.

At the "end" of her dance with Laurie, Curtis wrote that movies are "make-believe," but her relationship with the iconic character has made her real life better: "When I look scared in a movie, it's because I am scared. I am scared right now, as I hang up my bell-bottoms and say goodbye to Halloween. Life is scary. But Laurie taught me that life can also be beautiful, filled with love and art and life! Thank you all for MINE!"

Basketball star James previously revealed some of his favorite movies of all time after a fan asked him on Twitter in May. The Space Jam: A New Legacy actor's list included Gladiator, The Godfather, Coming 2 America, Friday and Wedding Crashers.

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.