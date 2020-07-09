Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to Halloween Sequel Release Delayed One Year: 'Worth the Wait'

"I am as disappointed as you are," Jamie Lee Curtis said

Halloween fans will have to wait another year to scream in fear while witnessing the next film in the iconic horror franchise.

On Wednesday, executive producer John Carpenter announced on Twitter that the release of Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018's Halloween, has been pushed back from Oct. 16 of this year to October 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience,” he said. “After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year."

Carpenter also shared that the third film in the rebooted franchise, Halloween Ends, will now open Oct. 14, 2022.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who is set to return as her iconic character Laurie Strode, shared Carpenter's statement on Twitter and said she was "disappointed" by the news.

"I am as disappointed as you are," the actress, 61, wrote. "Mostly because the movie the David has created from the characters that John and Debra created Is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful."

However, Curtis promised fans that the highly anticipated sequel "will be worth the wait."

The 2018 Halloween remake, which Curtis also executive produced, set a record for the largest opening for a horror film with a female lead with $78 million domestically.

Along with his statement about the film's delay, Carpenter also shared a 30-second teaser from Halloween Kills. In it, Laurie (Curtis) is sitting with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and grandchild Allyson (Andi Matichak) in the bed of a pickup truck, very injured from what has just transpired.

When they see ambulances rushing in the direction they are coming from, the three females begin pleading with the first responders to “let it burn.”

Halloween Kills will also star Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, and Nick Castle.

Last July, the actress announced there would be not one, but two sequels to the horror remake.

“‘It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.’ Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP🔥🔪 Happy Halloween 🎃2020/2021," she wrote on Instagram.