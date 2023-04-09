Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Karol G for Calling Out Photoshopped Magazine Cover: 'We Are Not AI'

"We are human beings," wrote Curtis, showing her support for Karol G, who previously called out GQ Mexico for an edited cover photo

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 9, 2023 08:26 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Karol G attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is praising women who speak up about unrealistic body standards.

After Karol G called out GQ Mexico for photoshopping her cover photo, Curtis, 64, said she was "very encouraged" by the 32-year-old Colombian Grammy nominee's stance.

Curtis shared her thoughts on Instagram: "I'm so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time," she wrote. "We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about."

"There are a few people being very vocal like [Justine Bateman] and [Andie MacDowell] and myself and I'm very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bull—," added Curtis.

Karol previously shared the edited cover photo to Instagram, along with a fresh-faced selfie for comparison. "My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that, and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally," she wrote in the caption.

"Despite making my discontent clear with the number of editions they did with the photo, they didn't do anything about it, as if to look good, I needed all those changes," added Karol.

Karol concluded, "I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it's disrespectful to me, it's disrespectful to women who wake up looking to feel comfortable with themselves despite society's stereotypes."

Curtis has long been outspoken about how the entertainment industry pressures her and her peers to continue appearing youthful and thin. She previously opened up about how her famous parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis also impacted her, as she appeared on the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast in 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Didn't Want to 'Conceal' Her Body for New Film Role: 'That Was My Goal'

"I'm the child of movie stars. I watched my parents get face lifts and neck lifts," she said. "I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that for the rest of your life, you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention," added Curtis.

Related Articles
karol G
Karol G Says Her Latest Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped: 'My Face Does Not Look Like This'
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility: 'Love Is Love'
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Faye Dunaway Attends the 1977 Oscars (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Recreates Faye Dunaway's Iconic 'Morning After' Oscar Photo: 'Moment in the Sun'
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Understands De-Gendering Acting Categories at Oscars 2023: 'Mother of a Trans Daughter'
Actor Tony Curtis, actress Janet Leigh and actress Jamie Lee Curtis attend the American Women in Radio & Television - Southern California Chapter's 36th Annual Genii Awards on May 30, 1991 at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
All About Jamie Lee Curtis' Parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Gave Oscars 2023 Statue 'They/Them' Pronouns in 'Support' of Daughter Ruby
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Sweet Message to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's Sweet Friendship: 'It's Beautiful'
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on Today Show Watching Oscars 2023 Speech Back: 'I'm a Little Weepy
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on 'Today' Show Watching Oscars 2023 Speech Back: 'I'm a Little Weepy'
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars
US actress Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis Admits at 2023 Oscars She 'Did Not Understand' 'Everything Everywhere' at First
Lindsay Lohan attends the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia., Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 'Freaky Friday' Costar Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscars 2023 Win: 'Congrats!'
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks Her 'Beautiful Husband' and 'People Who Love Genre Movies' in 2023 Oscars Speech
Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Getting Oscar Nod in Same Category as Mom Janet Leigh 'a Beautiful Link'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Her Late Parents, Declares 'I'm 64!' and Gets Standing Ovation at SAG Awards 2023
Paw Works Jamie Lee Curtis Everything Everywhere
Rescue Dogs Dress Up as Characters from Jamie Lee Curtis Films to Honor Her 2023 SAG Awards Win
Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame ; Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards
Hoda Kotb Thanks Jamie Lee Curtis for 'Touching' Gift She Sent Daughter After Hospitalization