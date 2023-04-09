Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Karol G for Calling Out Photoshopped Magazine Cover: 'We Are Not AI'

Jamie Lee Curtis is praising women who speak up about unrealistic body standards.

After Karol G called out GQ Mexico for photoshopping her cover photo, Curtis, 64, said she was "very encouraged" by the 32-year-old Colombian Grammy nominee's stance.

Curtis shared her thoughts on Instagram: "I'm so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time," she wrote. "We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about."

"There are a few people being very vocal like [Justine Bateman] and [Andie MacDowell] and myself and I'm very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bull—," added Curtis.

Karol previously shared the edited cover photo to Instagram, along with a fresh-faced selfie for comparison. "My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that, and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally," she wrote in the caption.

"Despite making my discontent clear with the number of editions they did with the photo, they didn't do anything about it, as if to look good, I needed all those changes," added Karol.

Karol concluded, "I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it's disrespectful to me, it's disrespectful to women who wake up looking to feel comfortable with themselves despite society's stereotypes."

Curtis has long been outspoken about how the entertainment industry pressures her and her peers to continue appearing youthful and thin. She previously opened up about how her famous parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis also impacted her, as she appeared on the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast in 2021.

"I'm the child of movie stars. I watched my parents get face lifts and neck lifts," she said. "I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people."

"Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that for the rest of your life, you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention," added Curtis.