Entertainment Movies Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Karol G for Calling Out Photoshopped Magazine Cover: 'We Are Not AI' "We are human beings," wrote Curtis, showing her support for Karol G, who previously called out GQ Mexico for an edited cover photo By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 9, 2023 08:26 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis is praising women who speak up about unrealistic body standards. After Karol G called out GQ Mexico for photoshopping her cover photo, Curtis, 64, said she was "very encouraged" by the 32-year-old Colombian Grammy nominee's stance. Curtis shared her thoughts on Instagram: "I'm so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time," she wrote. "We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about." Karol G Says Her Latest Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped: 'My Face Does Not Look Like This' "There are a few people being very vocal like [Justine Bateman] and [Andie MacDowell] and myself and I'm very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bull—," added Curtis. Karol previously shared the edited cover photo to Instagram, along with a fresh-faced selfie for comparison. "My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that, and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally," she wrote in the caption. "Despite making my discontent clear with the number of editions they did with the photo, they didn't do anything about it, as if to look good, I needed all those changes," added Karol. Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Didn't Want to 'Conceal' Her Body for New Film Role: 'That Was My Goal' Karol concluded, "I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it's disrespectful to me, it's disrespectful to women who wake up looking to feel comfortable with themselves despite society's stereotypes." Curtis has long been outspoken about how the entertainment industry pressures her and her peers to continue appearing youthful and thin. She previously opened up about how her famous parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis also impacted her, as she appeared on the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast in 2021. RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Didn't Want to 'Conceal' Her Body for New Film Role: 'That Was My Goal' "I'm the child of movie stars. I watched my parents get face lifts and neck lifts," she said. "I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that for the rest of your life, you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention," added Curtis.