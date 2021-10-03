Jamie Lee Curtis Picks Up Kyle Richards for Old Time's Sake in Halloween Kills Featurette

Kyle Richards, who was 8 years old when she appeared in 1978's Halloween, reunites with star Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills

Jamie Lee Curtis appears to have reignited her bond with Kyle Richards, more than 40 years after they starred together in 1978's Halloween.

The two-time Golden Globe winner, 62, reunited with the cast of the original movie in a behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills, in which she picked up Richards, 52, for old time's sake.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Jamie, can I say something? 40 years ago..." the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. "I carried you?" Curtis chimed in without missing a beat, before she motioned for Richards to jump into her arms. Curtis then carried her costar around set, sparking laughter and applause from the cast and crew.

Curtis reprises her role as final girl Laurie Strode once again in Halloween Kills, which premieres Oct. 15. A continuation of 2018's Halloween, the movie sees Laurie reuniting with familiar faces to hunt down Michael Myers.

Richards is also back as Lindsey Wallace, decades after making one of her first onscreen appearances in John Carpenter's original slasher film. Laurie survived the masked killer's rampage for the first time in the 1978 movie, while babysitting Lindsey and Tommy, who is played by Anthony Michael Hall in the new installment.

Kyle Richards Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween 1978 Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards (right) in Halloween (1978) | Credit: Alamy

"When I was in Halloween, I was 8 years old," Richards said in the promo. "I didn't know what I was doing until I saw it. Then I was like, 'What on God's green earth?' ... It just felt so good, all these people from the original movie coming together again. It's like, you never hear of this. It's just not done."

Also returning from the original cast are Charles Cyphers as retired Sheriff Leigh Brackett and Nancy Stephens, who played Dr. Sam Loomis' assistant Marion Chambers.

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Says She Would 'Love' To Return to 'Acting Full-Time': 'It's My First Love'

Curtis previously raved about Richards' acting chops, after filming the 12th installment in the franchise. "She is so great that it's going to be so fun for her audience — who now is used to [knowing] her for her TV show — they are going to be so happy to [see] an actress again," she said in 2019.

"She is absolutely fantastic and so beautiful that, you know, she gets very … distressed in this movie in every way," Curtis added. "Emotionally, physically, environmentally, and she just completely let that other life and just came and shot for three, four weeks and was amazing. People are going to be bonkers about her."