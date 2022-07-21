"But I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel's going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman," Jamie Lee Curtis says

Jamie Lee Curtis Would 'of Course' Star in a Marvel Movie After Recently Poking Fun at Franchise

Jamie Lee Curtis is open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While chatting with PEOPLE about the third and final season of her Audible podcast Letters from Camp, the actress, 63, shares her thoughts about potentially making a Marvel movie after previously poking fun at the massive franchise earlier this year.

Back in May, Curtis compared her alternate universe–focused film Everything Everywhere All at Once with Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in an Instagram post, joking that her film "out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there."

Now, Curtis says, "I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I've seen a lot of Marvel movies."

"What I was talking about is that Everything Everywhere All at Once was a little movie that could ... and [we] were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people," she continues. "What I was trying to talk about was it doesn't have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you."

In her social media post from May, Curtis posted a side-by-side of the two movie's posters, calling out Doctor Strange 2's as a "copycat" and playfully teasing, "Is this one of those Internet feuds? All I'll say is we would SLAY in a family feud contest with the Doctor Strange strangers."

Curtis then posted a photo of a New York Times review of Doctor Strange by A.O. Scott that compared it to Everything Everywhere All at Once, which had "more wit and imagination," according to the critic. She ended her post with the hashtag: "#guessiwillneverbecastinamarvelmovie."

Speaking with PEOPLE, Curtis says she's "maybe the most competitive person on the planet" and notes "it was so interesting that, of course, we were up against a big Marvel movie."

"Maybe I felt like stirring up a little friendly competition," the Halloween Ends actress adds with a laugh. "And you can't have a company called Marvel without somebody making fun of it and calling it Marvel-less. I mean, I think we out-marveled Marvel."

While Curtis is open to working with the superhero film company in the future, she isn't holding her breath to get a call anytime soon.

"Honestly, I can't imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust," she admits. "But I'm a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel]. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!"

"But," Curtis continues, "I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel's going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman."