The star tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about wrapping Halloween Ends and concluding the sequel trilogy after the 1978 original

Jamie Lee Curtis Says It Was 'Hard to Say Goodbye' to Halloween Crew: 'They Were Always There'

Jamie Lee Curtis' time as Laurie Strode has come to a close.

The actress tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Adrianna Costa that it was difficult to bid farewell to the cast and crew of the Halloween sequel trilogy when she recently wrapped the final entry, Halloween Ends, which is expected in theaters this October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The last thing I ever thought I would do is another Halloween movie five years ago," she admits. "And then now I've made three of them. They have been incredibly well-received. People love them. This last movie is very emotional, deeply emotional."

"Were you crying on set?" asks Costa, to which Curtis, 63, replies, "Of course! I'm a sobber. I said goodbye to a crew of people who have been so generous to me, who were so warm and loving to me. Because Laurie Strode had the 'S' kicked out of her — she emotionally had so much going on, this sweet girl — and they were always there."

"It was hard to say goodbye to them," the My Hand In Yours founder adds.

Curtis first played Laurie back in the 1978 original, directed by John Carpenter. She reprised the role for 2018's Halloween with Judy Greer as her daughter and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter. They fought against the evil Michael Myers again in last year's Halloween Kills.

halloween kills Credit: Universal Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Announcing her completion of Halloween Ends last month, Curtis wrote on Instagram with sentimental behind-the-scenes photos, "A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies. I've made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy."

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the red carpet of the movie "Halloween Kills" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2021 Jamie Lee Curtis | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"It's all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie," she wrote, going on to shout out Blumhouse, Trancas, Miramax, Rough House Pictures and Universal Pictures.

Curtis also went on to thank her "Strode Strong women" costars Judy Greer, Matichak and Kyle Richards, "as well as my nemesis, James @jamesjudecourtney," who plays villain Myers. "I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can't wait for the fans to see the movie. You're going to #LYM @halloweenmovie #wearelauriestrode."