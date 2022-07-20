Jamie Lee Curtis on Final Time Playing Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends: 'It Felt Very Satisfying'

"Endings are a bitch, and endings are very difficult to do in a very satisfying way," Jamie Lee Curtis tells PEOPLE of Halloween Ends, which hits theaters Oct. 14

Jamie Lee Curtis is saying goodbye to Laurie Strode after more than four decades.

While chatting with PEOPLE about the third and final season of her Audible podcast series Letters from Camp, the actress, 63, also opens up about the forthcoming last installment in the Halloween film franchise, Halloween Ends, which debuted its trailer Tuesday.

Speaking about closing out her last chapter as Laurie in the upcoming finale, Curtis tells PEOPLE, "Well, you know, endings are a bitch, and endings are very difficult to do in a very satisfying way."

Detailing that she wrapped filming on the project while in Georgia earlier this year, the actress says, "The last shot [filmed] was [part of] a night shoot and I was in a car — it was a close-up of me in the car. And when we got out of the car, it was 4:30 in the morning and there was the picture of my face on the screen."

"And I realized that was the last image of Laurie Strode after 44 years of portraying her," Curtis adds. "Isn't that amazing? And it felt very satisfying. I think people are going to lose their minds."

In the new trailer, Laurie goes face to face with Michael Myers and says, "Come on, let's go," before the teaser cuts to him slamming her on a table. During another scene, Laurie tells Michael, "Come get me motherf-----," as he sneakily approaches her around the corner of a wall. Their gruesome and brutal fight continues with Strode stabbing him.

The film marks the third and final installment in the sequel trilogy that continued the story of the 1978 horror classic. The new movie follows 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills.

Alongside Curtis, Andi Matichak returns as Allyson Nelson, Laurie's teenage granddaughter; Will Patton reprises his role of Deputy Frank Hawkins and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards plays Lindsey Wallace once more.

Curtis says that Halloween Ends will be unlike any other film in the horror franchise. "It is going to surprise people," she says.

When asked if the film will be a "departure" from other installments, as John Carpenter previously told Syfy Wire it would be earlier this month, she tells PEOPLE, "The departure is, I think, based on all of the lore, the lore and gore of what Michael Myers has represented, because we've talked a lot in the last release about Michael transcending from a man to something bigger. And the story of Michael has transcended."

"Michael Myers has become something much bigger than a man, and I think what's been really interesting is that we figured out, [director] David Gordon Green and his collaborators, a way to make a very satisfying movie about human beings and the nature of evil," she continues. "It's dark for sure, but the world is dark right now."

Adds Curtis, "I think people will be very satisfied with the movie, and I think they will be very moved. They're going to lose their minds."