Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up on Being Sober for 22 Years: 'I Was as Sick as My Secrets'

Jamie Lee Curtis is looking back at her journey to sobriety.

The Knives Out star, 62, reflected on her past struggles with addiction in a Instagram post on Wednesday, writing alongside a throwback photo of herself holding a glass of alcohol, "A LONG time ago… In a galaxy far, far away… I was a young STAR at WAR with herself."

"I didn't know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden. I was as sick as my secrets," she continued, before showing her appreciation for those who've helped her to get sober.

"With God's grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the 'feelings' and a couple of sober angels...I've been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years," she wrote. "I was a high bottom, pun kind of intended, so the rare photo of me proudly drinking in a photo op is very useful to help me remember."

"To all those struggling and those who are on the path…MY HAND IN YOURS," Curtis added, referencing her charity.

Curtis has a family history of addiction. Her father, actor Tony Curtis, struggled with alcohol, cocaine and heroin. Her half-brother, Nicholas Curtis, died from a heroin overdose in 1994.

In 2018, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about her 10-year opioid addiction, sharing that she was first prescribed opiates in 1989 after minor plastic surgery "for my hereditary puffy eyes."

According to Curtis, she spent the next decade getting painkillers any way she could — even stealing pills from friends and family, including her older sister Kelly, who was the first person to find out about her addiction in 1998.

"I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic," Curtis said. "I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one."

Curtis attended her first recovery meeting in February 1999. She told her husband of 36 years, actor-director Christopher Guest, about her addiction that day. (The couple has two children: daughter Annie, 34, and son Tom, 24.)

"I'm breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family," Curtis told PEOPLE. "Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment… bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything."