"I wanted to be mindful, as the daughter of stars," Jamie Lee Curtis says of her career on this week's episode of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast, while discussing her famous parents

Jamie Lee Curtis on Being a Child of Movie Stars: 'I Watched My Parents Get Face and Neck Lifts'

Jamie Lee Curtis is revealing what it was like to watch her screen legend parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh grow old in Hollywood.

The two-time Golden Globe winner, 62, appears on this week's episode of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast, where she recounts the pair getting "face lifts and neck lifts," which prepared her for the harsh reality of aging in the industry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm the child of movie stars. I watched my parents get face lifts and neck lifts," Curtis tells PEOPLE in the '90s hosts Jason Sheeler and Andrea Lavinthal. "I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people. Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that for the rest of your life, you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention."

After landing her breakout role in 1978's Halloween, Curtis has maintained steady film and television work throughout her career. In recent years, she's stolen scenes in the Ryan Murphy horror comedy Scream Queens, the Academy Award-nominated Knives Out and the revived Halloween franchise, with the latest sequel Halloween Kills due in theaters October 15.

Jamie Lee Curtis Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

"I wanted to be mindful, as the daughter of stars," Curtis explains. "And so, I was hedging my bets, 'cause I don't want to be the person pining away for work and not getting it. It's humiliating and it's a hard business. It's all about what you look like."

In this week's episode of PEOPLE in the '90s, Curtis flips through the pages of her PEOPLE cover story from August 22, 1994. She also chats about her iconic strip tease in the 1994 blockbuster True Lies, which she choreographer herself, and reveals why she thought she wouldn't have much of a career past 1995.

Listen to the full episode below or click here. Jamie talks about her parents at the 19:49 mark.

Check out more from Curtis' interview on PEOPLE in the '90s. New episodes drop Thursday mornings on iHeartMedia, Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts.