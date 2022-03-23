Jamie Lee Curtis Is Officiating Daughter Ruby's 'Cosplay Wedding' in World of Warcraft Costume

"We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," the Everything Everywhere All at Once star says of daughter Ruby's May wedding

Jamie Lee Curtis is getting in character — but it's not for a movie role this time.

The actress, 63, shared on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that she would be donning the garb of World of Warcraft's Jaina Proudmoore for her daughter Ruby's upcoming "cosplay wedding," which Curtis is not only attending but officiating.

"I [got the costume] on Etsy," said the Everything Everywhere All at Once star, going on to reveal that the shipment is delayed as the seller is in Russia, so she hopes to still be able to get it in time for Ruby's wedding in May.

"Everybody at the wedding is going to be in costume and I will be in a costume to officiate the wedding," Curtis told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Curtis is especially excited that Ruby will be tying the knot in her family home's backyard, just like her older daughter Annie did three years ago.

"We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," said the Halloween Ends actress. "Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears."

"And it's cheaper, right? It's so much cheaper in the yard," joked Kimmel, 54.

"It's so much more meaningful," said Curtis. "Just forgetting all of show-off business — being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard."

Curtis previously opened up to PEOPLE about the wedding, teasing her costume by revealing only that her character is "an admiral."

The actress also said she has "married three couples" as an officiant in the past, and joked, "I am available."

Meanwhile, Ruby recalled to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview alongside her mom back in October 2021 that before coming out as transgender, she "told the person who is now my fiancé that I am probably trans."