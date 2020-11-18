Jamie Lee Curtis Officiated the Wedding of a Late Halloween Superfan Who Had Terminal Cancer

Jamie Lee Curtis did all she could to support a Halloween fan facing terminal cancer.

Curtis, 61, appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Talk where she told the story of how she came to officiate the wedding of Halloween superfan Anthony Woodle, who died of cancer earlier this year.

The actress said the movie theater Woodle worked at in Charleston, South Carolina first reached out to Halloween director David Gordon Green to tell him about Woodle. Green ended up screening the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills early for Woodle, a year before the film's set to open in theaters. (It was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 health crisis.)

"They said that a young man who works there named Anthony Woodle, very young and beautiful guy, was diagnosed with cancer and didn’t have long to live," Curtis explained. "And so David showed him a movie that no one in the world has seen, he showed Anthony and his fiancée Emilee the chance to see the new Halloween movie, which I thought was just a beautiful gesture. And I simply followed it up by calling Anthony and sort of starting a conversation to say I could tell him any secret."

Over the course of the conversation, Curtis ended up agreeing to marry Anthony and his fiancée Emilee.

"And it turned out that I also offered to marry him because I am an officiant. And it turned out that his wedding wasn’t gonna be able to happen because he was so near death," she said.

Curtis performed the ceremony over Zoom as Woodle and Emilee's family and friends gathered. The actress said Woodle died about an hour after the wedding.

"It turned out to be something obviously incredibly moving and also very life affirming," Curtis said through tears. "He was the greatest Halloween fan in the world, and I know a lot of them."

In October, Curtis mourned Woodle on Instagram after his death.