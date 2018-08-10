It’s been 40 years since the original Halloween movie came out, but Jamie Lee Curtis says making the latest sequel actually felt “weirdly” similar.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the 59-year-old actress’ upcoming interview with Dateline, Curtis — who is reprising her role as Laurie Strode in the latest Halloween film — opened up about the similarities between working on the two films, including the size of her paycheck.

“Weirdly enough, it’s not that different,” Curtis shared. “Halloween in 1978 was a band of young guerilla filmmakers, and it was fast and furious.”

The scream queen went on to add that although the film went on to spawn a massive franchise, that didn’t mean working on the movie translated into a massive payday.

“There was no money. I got paid $8,000 for the movie Halloween,” she remarked.

And how much did Curtis make for the film’s newest sequel?

“I got paid scale,” she shared. “$14,000 was what I was paid.”

Curtis also opened up about inheriting the scream queen title from her mother Janet Leigh, who famously played the shower scene victim in the classic movie Psycho.

“It’s been a wacky little curio of my life,” the actress explained, adding that when she was growing up, she didn’t even “like those kinds of movies.”

“So it’s interesting to me that I followed my mom doing that. But It’s a unique, little weird bond with her,” she remarked.

While appearing at San Diego Comic-Con last month, Curtis also opened up about how, despite the years, her character is still the same girl audiences know and love.

“She’s the same girl 40 years later, she’s just been through a heck of a lot, like we all have,” the actress said. “You peel the onion of any person in this room, you will find trauma, you will find issues of sadness and loss and grief and great joy and happiness and drunkenness and misbehavior, but it’s human interaction.”

“That’s what makes going to the movies so powerful. We look up [at the screen], we relate and we let out all the anxiety that we’re carrying,” she added.

During the event, Curtis went on to share how excited she was to be able to bring back the memorable horror franchise to a new generation.

“When I was 19 years old, on the streets of Los Angeles and Pasadena, we made this little movie,” the mother of two said. “Now 40 years later we’re at Comic-Con announcing a new movie in 2018. It is mind-blowing and I am privileged beyond measure.”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ full Dateline interview airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The new Halloween is in theaters Oct. 19.