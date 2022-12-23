Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo Baby' Conversation is 'Designed to Try to Diminish and Denigrate and Hurt'

Jamie Lee Curtis' parents were actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 10:54 AM
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is weighing in on the "nepotism baby" conversation.

On Friday, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, 64, shared two throwback photos of herself with famous actor parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh as she identified herself as an "OG Nepo Baby" in response to conversation sparked this week by a New York magazine cover story on the phenomenon.

"I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby," Curtis began in her caption. "I've never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars."

"The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt," the actress continued. "For the record I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don't pretend there aren't any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own."

Curtis went on to call the notion that people assume "nepotism babies" automatically are not talented in their own right "curious" in the post.

"It's curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever," the actress continued. "I have come to learn that is simply not true. I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I've tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work. I am not alone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage," Curtis wrote of others in the entertainment industry whose family members are also famous. "Strong in our belief in our right to exist."

jamie lee curtis and parents
Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis in 1991.

The Halloween Ends star finished her post by asking that people "be kind" to one another rather than focus on negativity "in these difficult days of so much rage in the world."

Since the publication of the New York piece, many stars have spoken out about the "nepo babies" stigma.

Meanwhile, Curtis' parents have been on her mind as of late. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with her mom's classic Psycho.

"I woke up this morning missing my mother and wishing she could see the beautiful family that I have, and that her two daughters are well and thriving and for her to enjoy this magical, creative year I'm having, after such a long time in the same industry she loved," she wrote.

Related Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Lily Allen at the premiere of "Violent Night" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily Allen Says 'Nepo Babies Have Feelings' as She Defends Stars with Famous Parents amid Debate
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell Open Up About the 'Legacy' and 'Gift' of Sobriety
Lottie Moss, Kate Moss
Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Hits Back at Nepotism Claims: 'Life Isn't Fair'
Lizzo visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Says It's 'Hurtful' When Critics Say Her Music Is for White People: 'I Am a Black Woman'
chase wright baby
Chase Wright and Girlfriend Brittany Norris Welcome Baby Son Ashur — See the Exclusive Photos!
HALLOWEEN, HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS Date 1978.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Halloween Legacy and How It Led to Her Husband and Kids: 'Dots Connected'
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Premiere Of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"; Lindsay Lohan attends Netflixs Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening
Jamie Lee Curtis Says There's Nothing She 'Would Love More' Than Working with Lindsay Lohan Again
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Kirstie Alley Says She Took Some 'Bad Habits' from the Set of Cheers into Her Career
Kelsey Grammer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Other Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death: 'You Were One of a Kind'
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the red carpet of the movie "Halloween Kills" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2021
Jamie Lee Curtis 'Struggled with the Idea of Love' Due to '13 Divorces' in Her Immediate Family
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to See Lindsay Lohan as a 'Hot Grandma' If They Do a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Thought Kyle Richards Displayed Stress You'd 'See in a Horror Movie' During 'RHOBH' Reunion
Jamie Lee Curtis, Kanye West
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up While Condemning Kanye West's Antisemitic Tweet: 'Abhorrent Behavior'
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS, directed by David Gordon Green
Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Final Spooky Season as Laurie Strode with 'Halloween Ends' Set Photos