Jamie Lee Curtis Marks 36th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Christopher Guest in Sweet Tribute

"One of the longest relationships I've had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris," Jamie Lee Curtis said

Happy anniversary, Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest!

On Friday, they celebrated their 36-year anniversary as a married couple and the actress, 62, commemorated the milestone with a sweet tribute to the Best in Show director, 72, on Instagram and Facebook.

"One of the longest relationships I’ve had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris. Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding," Curtis wrote along with a black-and-white throwback photo of them holding hands at an event.

"My hand in his. Then and now. Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy," she concluded.

The couple has two kids: daughter Annie, 33; and son Tom, 24.

The anniversary post was originally shared on the Instagram page of My Hand in Yours, her website which benefits Children's Hospital Los Angeles and showcases artists and jewelry designers.

Curtis previously recalled the moment she knew she was going to marry Guest when she came across his picture in a 1984 issue of Rolling Stone around the release of This Is Spinal Tap.

"I looked at the man on the right, wearing a plaid shirt and a waggish smirk. I'd never seen him before, but I pointed at him. 'I'm going to marry that man,' I said to my friend," she wrote in an essay for Oprah Winfrey's O magazine in 2004.

"The next day I called [his] agent, gave him my number, and told him to have Chris call me if he was interested. I waited. Chris never called. I went on with my life. I began dating a sweet man, but we both knew it wasn't for good. When he had to leave for an extended business trip, I dropped him off at the airport to say a friendly but final goodbye. From the airport, I drove straight to Hugo's restaurant in West Hollywood to have dinner with friends. As I sat down at Hugo's, I glanced up and found myself staring straight at Chris, three tables away," she continued.