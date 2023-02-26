Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Freaky Friday' Sequel with Lindsay Lohan is 'Going to Happen'

Curtis promised a sequel in a new interview, "without saying there’s anything officially happening"

By
Published on February 26, 2023 06:26 PM
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5879398j) Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan Freaky Friday - 2003 Director: Mark Waters Walt Disney Pictures USA Scene Still Comedy
Jamie Lee Curtis (left) and Lindsay Lohan (right) in 2003's Freaky Friday. Photo: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

A Freaky Friday sequel is freakin' happening...maybe!

Jamie Lee Curtis has once again hinted at a sequel to the classic 2003 Disney film co-starring Lindsay Lohan. And this time, she wasn't very discreet about it.

"It's going to happen," Curtis, 64, told Variety at the Producers Guild Awards Saturday. "Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen."

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Jamie Lee Curtis. JC Olivera/Getty Images

While the project hasn't been officially announced, Curtis has been teasing the possibility of a Freaky Friday follow-up for quite some time now.

Back in November, the star told PEOPLE that she wanted to work with Lohan, 36, again, and that there was "a lot of good talk going on" regarding a sequel to Mark Waters' 2003 adaptation of Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel, which also had a landmark 1976 film version plus a 1995 made-for-tv remake.

"There would be nothing I would love more, honestly, than to be able to work with her again, share our time again, and now be able to share it at this age with both of us 20 years older, or whatever we are," Curtis said at the time.

Just a month earlier, on an episode of The View, Curtis was asked about her comments that she would "absolutely" make a sequel.

"I've already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I'm in their new Haunted Mansion movie," Curtis said, before adding that she wanted to "be the old grandma who switches places" if a Freaky Friday sequel ever happened.

"So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon… And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today," she said. "I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Bei/Shutterstock

Curtis has also teased the sequel as recently as this month. In early February, the Oscar nominee shared a throwback photo of herself and Lohan from the early '00s, writing "It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!"

The actress even tagged Disney and Lohan in the post, and Lohan responded how any Freaky Friday hopeful would — with three promising emojis, "🤞 😍 🙌."


