Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Lindsay Lohan a 'Great Talent' Who 'Had a Lot on Her Plate at a Very Young Age'

Jamie Lee Curtis is singing her praises for Lindsay Lohan.

Almost two decades after the release of Freaky Friday, the 63-year-old actress told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Adrianna Costa that she is still in touch with her former costar, who she couldn't help but gush over.

When asked if she had seen Lohan's recent Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness, Curtis confirmed she had seen the television spot, noting, "I'm just happy that she's happy."

"She is a great talent," Curtis continued. "And she's had a lot on her plate at a very young age. It seems like she is settling into a really happy domestic life — she's engaged."

Added the Halloween star: "We're in contact, and the fact that she can poke fun at herself a little [means] we can all poke fun at ourselves, believe me. Show business is very difficult, and being in front of the tabloid press is very difficult, it's really brutal. So God bless her."

Curtis and Lohan, 35, starred as an at-odds mother-daughter duo that swaps bodies in Freaky Friday. The 2003 film, which was directed by Mark Waters for Walt Disney Pictures, is based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel of the same name.

Curtis and Lohan's version of the story was Disney's third movie adaptation of the novel at the time. Previously, a film starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster was released in 1976, before a made-for-TV film starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann was released in 1995.

Years later in 2018, Disney released a musical film adaptation of the book, starring actresses Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.

Curtis spoke to Variety in 2019 about some of her biggest film roles, where she told the publication that Freaky Friday was "a train that was moving" because the actress who was originally set to play her role had pulled out right before filming began.

"I was on a book tour, I write books for children, and I got a call from my agent, saying, 'This movie is going at Disney, and they have asked if you will be in it,'" Curtis explained.

"It was a Thursday, they sent me the script, I read it on the plane. I met the director on Saturday, I had my hair dyed red on Sunday and I was shooting on Monday," she said.

"So the beauty of this movie is I just jumped into it with absolute zero prep, on any level," the Knives Out star added.

Alongside Curtis and Lohan, Freaky Friday also stars Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, and Willie Garson, among others.