Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Reflect on 'Freaky Friday' 20 Years Later and Give Sequel Update

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are ready to revisit Freaky Friday two decades later.

The costars reunited for an interview with The New York Times in honor of the movie's 20-year anniversary. The hit 2003 Disney comedy — directed by Mark Waters and also starring Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Harold Gould and more — saw mother and daughter Tess and Anna switch bodies and literally walk in each other's shoes.

"As an 11-year-old, The Parent Trap felt so big to me. I threw myself into everything: accents, green screens, playing two people. So I felt comfortable after that. Freaky Friday felt different because I was going through all of the phases of a 16-year-old [but playing a character who was a year younger]," recalled Lohan, now 36.

"This was the era of Avril Lavigne and punk, and I wanted to experience it," she continued. "We did white stripes in my hair. I put [the colorist] Tracy Cunningham through hell because I took my nice red hair and just bleached it."

Curtis, 64, recalled signing on to the role days before she got to set after another actress dropped out.

"Had I had all the time in the world to prepare, I don't think it would've been so good. I just had to be in my body," the recent Oscar winner said. "I was also newly sober and I was able to have a community within the movie-work world. That was a big deal for me."

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett

The Halloween actress said that her relationship with Lohan "was very easy" from the start. Lohan remembered that Curtis "immediately took me under her wing."

"I was so nervous to do my first kiss on camera, so she talked to me in my trailer and made it funny so that I wouldn't stress about it," said Lohan.

Curtis shared that her "strongest memory" from the making of Freaky Friday involved eating fries and singing along to Justin Timberlake.

"My strongest memory is the scene where the two of us are in the car eating french fries. Now, if I get a text out of the blue, 'Hey, Jamie, it's Linds,' I say, 'Prove it. What was the song we were trying to learn the rap to during Freaky Friday?' If she answers Justin Timberlake's 'Like I Love You,' then I know it's Lindsay Lohan."

Lohan joked, "Now that you've told everyone, we can't do that anymore. I remember we wanted fresh french fries, and she kept taking all of the good ones."

Jamie Lee Curtis (left) and Lindsay Lohan (right) in 2003's Freaky Friday. Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two actresses have been open in recent months about wanting to do a sequel to Freaky Friday, with Curtis (who stars in Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion reboot) teasing earlier this year that it's "going to happen."

She told the NYT, "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.' "

"Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be," added Lohan, who is currently expecting her first baby. "We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."