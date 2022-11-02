Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes She's 'Jealous' of 'Knives Out 2' Stars After Not Getting Cast in Sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis is having some filmmaking FOMO!

In a recent Instagram post, the actress joked about feeling left out of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the upcoming sequel to the hit 2019 whodunit Knives Out that saw her as part of an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas.

"I'm NOT jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I AM jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous," Curtis, 63, wrote alongside a photo of the sequel's poster, good-naturedly tagging the official Instagram accounts of Netflix, Knives Out and both films' writer-director Rian Johnson.

"JAMIE COME TO GREECE," read a comment from the films' account, referencing where Craig, 54, and the new cast members — Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Dave Bautista — filmed Glass Onion.

"JAMIE WE LOVE YOU ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," chimed in Johnson, 48.

Knives Out focused on Craig's detective Benoit Blanc investigating the death of Harlan (Christopher Plummer), the patriarch of an eccentric and combative family. Aside from Craig, Plummer and Curtis, the cast included then-newcomer de Armas, 34, plus Evans, 41, Collette, 50, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Katherine Langford.

The first of at least two planned sequels (with both set to be directed by Johnson), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to debut Dec. 23 on Netflix, with Craig returning as Blanc alongside the new ensemble cast.

The sequel focuses on tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton, 53), who invites friends for a trip to his private island, though one of them soon winds up dead. In the trailer, Craig's detective tells the ensemble of suspects, "For one person on this island, this is not a game."

"Lock the doors," he later adds. "Stay in your rooms. Everyone is in danger."

Of the first "fantastic movie," Curtis recently raved to Entertainment Weekly that its final product was "such a delightful surprise."

But of the experience filming Knives Out, which made over $311 million at the worldwide box office on a $40 million budget, Curtis said she "was actually quite isolated," explaining, "I was living in this weird hotel by myself, and a lot of the movie, I'm not in."

"I was alone for a lot and it was a very tough time," she told EW.

Glass Onion had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and will begin streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.