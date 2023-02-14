Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes She's 'Forcing' Husband Christopher Guest to Be Her Oscars Date: 'Poor Guy'

The actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once — her first-ever Academy Award nod

Published on February 14, 2023 09:45 AM
Christopher Guest and actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at a Screening Of Netflix's "Mascots"
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis is gearing up to attend the Academy Awards for the first time as a nominee — and she'll have her best guy by her side.

Curtis, 64, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and told Entertainment Tonight that her husband, Christopher Guest, will be her date on the big night next month.

"I'm bringing my husband," she said of her spouse of 37 years before joking of Guest, 75, "I'm forcing him to go with me. Poor guy."

The actress also shared that her husband actually played a role in her accepting the job for the movie, which has swept awards-show season and is the most-nominated film of this year's Oscars.

"It was shot in L.A. All the Halloween movies were shot in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia," Curtis told ET, joking in addition, "I have a family, I have a dog, I have a husband — notice the order that I said that in."

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Jamie Lee Curtis. JC Olivera/Getty Images

"I don't mean that in any way disparagingly to my sweet husband, but you know what I'm saying. I mean, I have friends, I have a life here, and I have to leave it all the time," she continued.

Curtis added that if Everything Everywhere All at Once had been shot in Georgia, like the Halloween movies she referenced, she potentially wouldn't have starred in it.

Luckily, it was close to home, and — bonus! — starred Michelle Yeoh.

"But because it was Los Angeles and Michelle Yeoh was gonna be Evelyn, I said yes immediately," the longtime actress told ET.

It's been a celebratory month for Curtis, who was also nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for the film.

The day she learned of her Oscar nomination, she spent that morning with her best friend Debbie Oppenheimer, an Oscar-winning documentarian who arrived at Curtis' house at 5:15 a.m. to watch the nominations come in.

"It was a shocking morning," she told PEOPLE of the experience. "Unexpected and delightful."

Even with such an exciting accolade, Curtis went back to work that day — alongside a fellow 2023 Oscar nominee.

"And then I went to work on the re-shoots for Borderlands with Cate Blanchett, and she had been nominated that morning, as [had] our sound designer," she said. "So, we had a cake, and it was celebratory, but then we worked."

Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and Michelle Yeoh attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh. Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Oppenheimer arriving at her house was a moment many resonated with, as Curtis shared more about the morning in an Instagram post later that day.

"THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE! One of my oldest besties texted me at 5:15 that she was sitting in front of my house and did I want company watching the announcements," she wrote in the lengthy caption.

"There she was in the pitch black, freezing, cold in a parka. She came in and sat with me as I had sat with her the day she was heading toward the Oscar ceremony, the year she won. We held hands. I didn't even realize she took pictures," Curtis continued.

She concluded, "The first is the moment of hearing my name, and then the thrill of my friend, Stephanie's @stephaniehsuofficial name, and the rest of the nominations and then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband. No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy Captured by a friend. Hey @everythingeverywheremovie we went to 11!"

