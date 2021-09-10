Halloween Kills is set for a hybrid release on Oct. 15, premiering in movie theaters and on Peacock to subscribers

Jamie Lee Curtis' Horror Sequel Halloween Kills to Debut on Peacock and in Movie Theaters

Halloween Kills will slash its way onto Peacock on the same day it premieres in movie theaters.

The horror sequel, starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, will debut on Oct. 15.

The movie will be available to stream by Peacock Premium subscribers at no extra fee. The platform is available to users at $4.99 a month for the ad-supported membership or $9.99 without ads.

Halloween Kills is a sequel to 2018's Halloween. Both films are centered on Strode, who Curtis first played in 1978's original Halloween. She appeared as the character in several Halloween films before reprising her role in the 2018 film.

In June, the first full trailer for Halloween Kills debuted online showing Strode trying to once and for all take down the masked and murderous Michael Myers.

Halloween Kills - Official Trailer Credit: universal pictures

Picking up immediately after the events of the 2018 film, the trailer showed how the serial killer survived a house fire to continue on his rampage.

The horror film was delayed due to the pandemic. The next entry, titled Halloween Ends, is expected to debut in 2022.

Curtis praised writer/director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride on Instagram for crafting "an intense and brutal second wave of their masterpiece HALLOWEEN 2018."

"They were prescient in the 2018 film about the amount of trauma that was being recognized, primarily by the #metoo movement which collided with Laurie's 40 year trauma," wrote Curtis, "and now they were again ahead of the curve of the amount of rage that we have all seen and felt in 2020. WE ARE ALL MAD AS HELL AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE!"

"Another brilliant chapter in the ultimate story of good vs evil, Laurie vs Michael," she added. "Happy Halloween. See you ALL in THEATERS in October!"