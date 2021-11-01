Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Heartfelt Family Halloween Throwback with 'Tired Mom' Janet Leigh

In the photo, Jamie Lee Curtis and sister Kelly are "exhausted from our candy hunt with our tired mom posing as a tired mom," she joked

Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on past Halloweens with her late mom Janet Leigh.

The Halloween Kills actress, 62, posted a pair of black-and-white photos on Instagram Sunday, including a snapshot that showed her curled up with Leigh on the couch with a trick-or-treat bag. Curtis is the daughter of actor Tony Curtis and the Psycho actress Leigh, who died in 2004 at age 77.

"HAPPY HALLOWEEN! I never felt HOTTER than when I went trick or treating as a little Dutch girl," wrote Curtis. "When I was young we often had my birthday party on Halloween as my birthday isn't for a month but because it falls near the Thanksgiving holiday and anyone who has a birthday near a holiday can attest you feel a little gypped because you're friends can't come."

"I must've been around eight as I was missing my front teeth," she continued. "Also my mother hired a professional photographer to get group and individual pictures of each of the kids in their costumes and the before at the early dinner and the after picture, where my sister, Kelly and I are exhausted from our candy hunt with our tired mom posing as a tired mom. The joys of innocence. The thrill of wearing a costume."

"Can't wait to see what people will wear this year. Be safe everyone," concluded Curtis, adding, "Love and misses to my mother, the OG SCREAM QUEEN, Janet Leigh!"

Earlier in October, Curtis dressed up as her mom for the premiere of her latest film Halloween Kills, wearing a light-blue dress and carrying a blood-spattered shower curtain to channel Leigh's famous role as Marion Crane in Psycho. She completed the look with black heels, a black purse and a blonde wig like Leigh's famous Psycho haircut.

"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but ... it's a little more meta than that," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight on the Halloween Kills red carpet. "I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie Hitchcock. So it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie."

Johansson starred as Leigh in the 2012 film Hitchcock, which tells the story of the making of Psycho.