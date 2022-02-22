Jamie Lee Curtis Wraps Playing Halloween Character Laurie Strode in New Trilogy: 'Bittersweet'

Jamie Lee Curtis is bidding a fond — and "bittersweet" — farewell to Laurie Strode in the new trilogy of Halloween movies.

The 63-year-old actress has completed her final cut as formidable final girl Laurie in the latest Halloween franchise, announcing on Instagram Tuesday that she had wrapped filming on the upcoming Halloween Ends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies," Curtis captioned a black-and-white photo gallery, seemingly taken from the film sets of the newest trilogy. "I've made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy."

"It's all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie," she wrote, going on to shout out Blumhouse, Trancas, Miramax, Rough House Pictures and Universal Pictures.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

jamie lee curtis Credit: jamie lee curtis/Instagram

"I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all," the actress concluded. "We can't wait for the fans to see the movie. You're going to #LYM @halloweenmovie #wearelauriestrode."

Curtis made her debut as babysitter Laurie in 1978's Halloween and has appeared in several follow-up films in the franchise over the years — most recently, in the trilogy that began with 2018's Halloween and will conclude with Halloween Ends. (The middle film, Halloween Kills, debuted last year.)

RELATED VIDEO: "We've Survived This Together": Jamie Lee Curtis on Reconnecting With Old Halloween Castmates

A spokesperson for Blumhouse Productions confirmed to PEOPLE in December that Richards, 53, would reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Ends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was a child actor in the original 1978 John Carpenter–directed Halloween. Curtis' Laurie Strode was babysitting her character Lindsey and a boy named Tommy when Michael Myers began terrorizing the town in the horror classic.