Jamie Lee Curtis Meets Fan Who Survived a Home Invasion by Channeling Her Halloween Character

Jamie Lee Curtis was left struggling to hold back tears at San Diego Comic-Con after meeting a fan who told the crowd how her character in Halloween saved his life.

Joseph Scott stunned the audience at Hall H during the annual convention when he told the actress, 59, of how he survived a home invasion because of how she portrayed the iconic character, Laurie Strode.

“I was scared out of my mind and out of nowhere this thought came inside of me, ‘What would Jamie Lee Curtis do?'” he told her in front of several hundred attendees.

Scott was at home when a stranger cut his phone line and broke into his home, according to Variety.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Joseph Scott

“Our dog, Duchess, bit up these knitting needles and I grabbed them out of the trash and I saw the guy with the knife on one side of the house. I ran out, ran down to the neighbors, started screaming like you did in the movie,” he explained, causing people to laugh.

“To make a long story short, I’m here today because of the way that you portrayed Laurie Strode,” Scott said, wiping away tears. “I’m a victor today instead of a victim, just like those people that you were talking about.”

He added, “You’re the only reason I came to Comic-Con this year.”

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who was moderating the panel, asked Scott to approach the stage as Curtis, who was struggling to fight back tears, stood to greet him.

London Entertainment/Splash

She spent time speaking to him offstage, eventually kissing both of his cheeks in video captured on Twitter, before taking a selfie with him.

Curtis answered fan questions about what it was like to play Strode again 40 years after Halloween debuted in 1978.

“She’s the same girl 40 years later, she’s just been through a heck of a lot, like we all have,” the actress said. “You peel the onion of any person in this room, you will find trauma, you will find issues of sadness and loss and grief and great joy and happiness and drunkenness and misbehavior but it’s human interaction.”

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in Halloween ITV/REX/Shutterstock

“That’s what makes going to the movies so powerful. We look up [at the screen], we relate and we let out all the anxiety that we’re carrying,” she added.

In a second video from the panel, Curtis couldn’t contain her excitement at bringing back the memorable horror franchise to a new generation.

“When I was 19 years old, on the streets of Los Angeles and Pasadena, we made this little movie,” the mother of two said. “Now 40 years later we’re at Comic-Con announcing a new movie in 2018. It is mind-blowing and I am privileged beyond measure.”

The new Halloween is in theaters Oct. 19.