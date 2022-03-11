"I have never felt more free creatively and physically," Jamie Lee Curtis said of starring in the upcoming film Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Didn't Want to 'Conceal' Her Body for New Film Role: 'That Was My Goal'

Onscreen and off, Jamie Lee Curtis is authentically herself.

The 63-year-old actress stars in the new film Everything Everywhere All at Once, out April 8, and opened up in an Instagram post Thursday evening about how she wanted to look real in the role.

Sharing a shot of herself on set, Curtis said the movie was made and completed shortly ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, before she introduced her character, Deirdre Beaubeirdra, an IRS auditor.

"I told [journalist] Clark Collins @entertainmentweekly that.... In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things," the star wrote in her caption. "Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are."

"And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything," Curtis explained.

Detailing that she has "been sucking my stomach in since I was 11" — at a time "when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight" — Curtis wrote, "I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality."

"That was my goal," the Halloween star continued, adding, "I have never felt more free creatively and physically."

Curtis was met with praise from fans in the comments section, who applauded her for being so real about her body and traditional beauty standards.

"As long as I can remember I've always admired you for not looking at them as flaws. They are earned and are BEAUTIFUL," wrote one fan, as another added: "You look authentic, not like a caricature of a real human's body."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Daniel Kwan — who helmed the film alongside Daniel Scheinert — echoed similar sentiments that Curtis was the driving force behind ensuring her character looked as "real" as possible.