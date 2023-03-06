Jamie Lee Curtis Declines Oscar Dinner Invite That's Past Her Bedtime: 'Mommy Goes to Bed Early' 

Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't like staying up late.

The actress, 64, revealed that she declined an invitation to the upcoming Oscar nominees' dinner as it's past her bedtime while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday evening.

"I'm going to tell you a secret right now," the star — who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once — said on the red carpet. "There is a nominees dinner, an Academy Award nominees private dinner on Thursday night that starts at 7:30 p.m., and I have declined."

Curtis, who attended the Oscar nominees luncheon last month, continued, "Now you might say, 'Jamie, you're nominated for an Academy Award, you're going to be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award, and I have declined.' Why? Because mommy goes to bed early."

"Cause 7:30 p.m. is going to be 9 before we get food, and you know what? There is nothing good happening with me after 9 p.m.," she added. "Nothing, zero!"

Jamie Lee Curtis. Michael Rowe/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet at the Los Angeles event, Curtis also opened up about how it feels to be nominated in the same Academy Awards category as her mother, Janet Leigh, in what she calls "a lineage link."

"You know, I didn't think about that," she said. "I mean, I knew it, I was aware of it. I never thought that would happen. Like my parents and their fame and their stardom was so legendary that I've never felt like I would be anywhere near the level. It's a beautiful link. It's a lineage link."

Curtis earned her first Academy Award nomination back in January for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her nomination comes more than 60 years after her mother Leigh was nominated in the same category for her work in Psycho. The year before, Curtis' father, Tony Curtis, earned a nod in the best actor category for The Defiant Ones.

"Now, yes, I have my own legacy and my own life," Curtis, who won a SAG Award last month, said. "But my life, which is my real life, and the fantasy life of showoff business, is not something that I sort of put much attention to."

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscar nominees luncheon. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Curtis will go up against Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, The Whale's Hong Chau, The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, and her costar Everything Everywhere All at Once Stephanie Hsu for the accolade at the annual awards ceremony this week.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.