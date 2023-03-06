Jamie Lee Curtis Declines Oscar Dinner Invite That's Past Her Bedtime: 'Mommy Goes to Bed Early' 

"There is nothing good happening with me after 9 p.m.," the actress said in an interview at the Independent Spirit Awards over the weekend

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 10:00 AM
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't like staying up late.

The actress, 64, revealed that she declined an invitation to the upcoming Oscar nominees' dinner as it's past her bedtime while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday evening.

"I'm going to tell you a secret right now," the star — who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once — said on the red carpet. "There is a nominees dinner, an Academy Award nominees private dinner on Thursday night that starts at 7:30 p.m., and I have declined."

Curtis, who attended the Oscar nominees luncheon last month, continued, "Now you might say, 'Jamie, you're nominated for an Academy Award, you're going to be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award, and I have declined.' Why? Because mommy goes to bed early."

"Cause 7:30 p.m. is going to be 9 before we get food, and you know what? There is nothing good happening with me after 9 p.m.," she added. "Nothing, zero!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jamie Lee Curtis poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis. Michael Rowe/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet at the Los Angeles event, Curtis also opened up about how it feels to be nominated in the same Academy Awards category as her mother, Janet Leigh, in what she calls "a lineage link."

"You know, I didn't think about that," she said. "I mean, I knew it, I was aware of it. I never thought that would happen. Like my parents and their fame and their stardom was so legendary that I've never felt like I would be anywhere near the level. It's a beautiful link. It's a lineage link."

Curtis earned her first Academy Award nomination back in January for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her nomination comes more than 60 years after her mother Leigh was nominated in the same category for her work in Psycho. The year before, Curtis' father, Tony Curtis, earned a nod in the best actor category for The Defiant Ones.

"Now, yes, I have my own legacy and my own life," Curtis, who won a SAG Award last month, said. "But my life, which is my real life, and the fantasy life of showoff business, is not something that I sort of put much attention to."

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscar nominees luncheon. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Curtis will go up against Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, The Whale's Hong Chau, The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, and her costar Everything Everywhere All at Once Stephanie Hsu for the accolade at the annual awards ceremony this week.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

Related Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Getting Oscar Nod in Same Category as Mom Janet Leigh 'a Beautiful Link'
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Chris Rock
Chris Rock Skewers Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Entanglement Drama: 'She Hurt Him Way More Than He Hurt Me'
chris rock and will smith
Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap During Live Netflix Comedy Special: 'I'm Not a Victim'
Cate Blanchett Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Jamie Lee Curtis
See All the Stars at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Mia Wasikowska attends the Sydney premiere of Blueback at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on December 06, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Mia Wasikowska Says She Is 'Pretty Content' Since Leaving Hollywood: 'It Didn't Suit Me'
Michelle Yeoh 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Independent Spirit Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz 'Was Nervous Before' Filming Her Acting Return with Jamie Foxx But Is Now 'Having a Blast'
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Michael Douglas Explains Why Catherine Zeta-Jones Makes Him 'Whip It Out' When They Golf Together
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Says She Wasn't 'Robbed' of an Oscar for Playing Tina Turner: 'Too Negative of an Emotion'
Chris Rock performs
How to Watch Chris Rock's Live Comedy Special, Where He'll Likely Address Will Smith's Oscars Slap
Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley Established Protocols on 'Women Talking' Set for Parents: 'Most Days We Were Home for Dinner'
Ke Huy Quan Michelle Yeoh
Ke Huy Quan: Michelle Yeoh 'Guided Me' in 'Everything Everywhere' — 'I Haven't Done This for a Long Time'
Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon
Jimmy Kimmel Jokes He's 'Thrilled' Matt Damon Might Not Attend Oscars: 'Hope He Never Gets Nominated Again'
Marlon Wayans Chris Rock Will Smith
Marlon Wayans Says He's 'Not Afraid' of Will Smith, Chris Rock Seeing Comedy Special About Oscars Slap
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Ex Chris Martin a Happy Birthday, As She Also Wishes Husband Happy Birthday
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Sweetest' Ex Chris Martin Happy Birthday: 'We Love You'
Disney's Haunted Mansion, Rosario Dawson
'Haunted Mansion' Trailer: Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson Bring Disney Attraction to Life