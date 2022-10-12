Entertainment Movies Jamie Lee Curtis Hold Hands with Her Daughters at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere: 'Proudest Mother' "My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 09:11 AM Share Tweet Pin Email From left: Ruby Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves. Annie, 35, rocked a strapless black dress with a sweetheart neckline and silver roses on either side of the bodice, while her younger sister, 26, wore a silver dress under a black jacket. Ruby also carried the perfect accessory for the event over her shoulder: a pumpkin-shaped bag. "My family. Proudest mother. Loving support. @halloweenmovie," Curtis captioned a photo of the glammed-up trio on Instagram. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. From left: Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ruby Guest. Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Jamie Lee Curtis Challenges a "More Dangerous" Michael Myers in Final Trailer for Halloween Ends The mayhem continues with Michael Myers's return to the third installment of director David Gordon Green's sequel trilogy that furthers the story of John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic, Halloween. In the final film in the threequel, the murderous maniac — notoriously referred to as The Shape — makes his way back to suburban Haddonfield, Illinois, once more to cause havoc in the town after he "disappeared without a trace" in the wake of the events that unfolded four years prior. But have no fear, horror fans! Final girl Laurie Strode (scream queen Curtis) musters up the courage to go face-to-face — well, face-to-mask — with Michael Myers one last time in an attempt to confront the embodiment of evil once and for all. Halloween Ends follows 2018's Halloween (the direct sequel to the original slasher) and 2021's Halloween Kills. It promises a spine-chilling conclusion of the acclaimed horror franchise, 44 years after the original film's release. Curtis's movie premiere comes four months after she officiated the wedding of daughter Ruby and her partner Kynthia, during an event where attendants and guests came in cosplay attire. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March, the Knives Out star said she'd officiate Ruby's wedding dressed as World of Warcraft character Jaina Proudmoore. There, Curtis added that she was especially excited that her younger daughter would be tying the knot in the backyard of the family home, just like Annie did three years previous. "We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," Curtis told host Jimmy Kimmel. "Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears." "It's so much more meaningful," the mother of two explained. "Just forgetting all of show-off business — being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard." Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock Friday.