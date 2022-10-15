Jamie Lee Curtis was moved to tears by Halloween fans.

In a sweet video shared by Halloween Ends' official Instagram account on Friday, Curtis, 63, can be seen crying while watching a clip featuring fans of the Halloween movie franchise thanking her for her iconic horror genre character.

"The greatest 'Final Girl' in the world," one fan said, while another added, "You mean a lot to myself, and horror fans and film fans across the world."

"I love you, we love you, thank you," a third fan concluded in the video.

Appearing visibly emotional in the clip, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress responded, "Thank you, guys."

Curtis has been playing the "final girl" Laurie Strode since the 1978 original Halloween when she was 19 years old.

On Friday, the third installment in director David Gordon Green's sequel trilogy, Halloween Ends featuring Michael Myers' return, debuted in theaters.

"It's obviously hard, all of it is hard saying goodbye and nobody wants to say that. So, I won't say that. I am just going to say thank you." she continued. "It's a legacy that I'm very, very proud is attached to me and one that I treat with a lot of respect. So, Happy Halloween everybody, God bless you all. Thank you for everything."

According to Variety, the film is predicted to earn $43.4 million at the domestic box office during the opening weekend, playing 3,901 theaters. The production budget was $20 million, the Hollywood trade reported.

In the final film in the threequel, the murderous maniac — notoriously referred to as The Shape — makes his way back to suburban Haddonfield, Illinois, once more to cause havoc after he "disappeared without a trace" in the wake of the events that unfolded four years prior in Halloween Kills.

In an essay written exclusively for PEOPLE, Curtis reflected on what it meant to play Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise. She wrote that the character taught her the meaning of the words "resilience," "loyalty," "perseverance" and "COURAGE."

"I have tried over the years to inculcate those aspects of Laurie's character into my own, to carry that mantle and represent survivors of all types of unimaginable horror and trauma, pain and suffering, who stand up to tyranny and oppression — real and imagined," she penned.

At the "end" of her dance with Laurie, Curtis wrote that movies are "make-believe," but her relationship with the iconic character has made her real-life better: "When I look scared in a movie, it's because I am scared. I am scared right now, as I hang up my bell-bottoms and say goodbye to Halloween. Life is scary. But Laurie taught me that life can also be beautiful, filled with love and art and life! Thank you all for MINE!"

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.