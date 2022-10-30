Jamie Lee Curtis is sending off her iconic character Laurie Strode with one last look at the Halloween saga.

The Golden Globe winner, 63, who made her final appearance as the legendary final girl in this year's Halloween Ends, posted a set of behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram the day before the spooky holiday.

"It's the day before Halloween. My last one as Laurie," Curtis captioned the post, which featured a monochrome image of herself in character as Strode with scars on her forehead and cheek.

She followed up the photo with black and white stills of her Halloween Ends costars Rohan Campbell, Andi Matichak and Kyle Richards. In one photo, Campbell lays his head on Matichak's arm while she smiles at the camera.

Other pictures in the photo dump show a burned mask from Strode's archenemy Michael Myers and one cast member doing a handstand in the hallway of the house and others sitting by a lake.

In the last slides, Curtis shared two photos with her "remarkable" stunt double, Ashley Rae Riddick, who she praised for becoming a "badass boss of a stunt coordinator," adding: "It takes a village of talented people to safely create the miracle that is a movie!"

Curtis concluded, "stay safe out there… make good choices," and teased that she will drop "one last gem" on Halloween.

She has played Laurie since Halloween debuted in 1978. Curtis was 19 years old at the time, and the role helped catapult her to stardom. She made seven Halloween movies and went on to star in hit films like True Lies and Freaky Friday.

Jamie Lee Curtis. Alberto Rodriguez/Getty

The Halloween saga has been a particularly sentimental journey for Curtis, who was recently moved to tears after watching a video from fans talking about how much the movie series has meant to them.

"It's obviously hard, all of it is hard saying goodbye, and nobody wants to say that. So, I won't say that. I am just going to say thank you," Curtis said.

Curtis reflected in an essay for PEOPLE that many great things came out of playing Laurie Strode in Halloween all those years ago, from meeting her husband to later working with director John Landis, who helped launch her comedy film career.

"It's a legacy that I'm very, very proud is attached to me and one that I treat with a lot of respect," Curtis wrote. "So, Happy Halloween everybody, God bless you all. Thank you for everything."