Jamie Lee Curtis 'Had a Cake' with Cate Blanchett to Celebrate Oscar Noms: 'Then We Worked'

Jamie Lee Curtis is enjoying the sweet taste of awards season.

The first-time Academy Award nominee, 64, told PEOPLE she celebrated the announcement that day with fellow nominee Cate Blanchett while on the set of their upcoming movie, as she appeared Saturday at the AARP 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.

"It was a shocking morning. Unexpected and delightful," Curtis recounted, noting that her best friend, Oscar-winning documentarian Debbie Oppenheimer, came over at 5:15 a.m. to watch the nominations with herself and husband Christopher Guest.

Her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once earned a nod for Best Supporting Actress, after receiving a Golden Globe nomination for the same role.

"And then I went to work on the re-shoots for Borderlands with Cate Blanchett, and she had been nominated that morning, as [had] our sound designer," added Curtis. "So, we had a cake, and it was celebratory, but then we worked."

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Allyson Riggs

Curtis expressed her elation at being nominated at the awards show for the first time in her more than 40-year career. "It is the thrill of my life, professionally. It is, because it never was something I thought would ever happen," she said.

The Halloween Ends star previously shared photos from the morning of her nomination, noting that she also cheered for her Everything Everywhere costar Stephanie Hsu, who is up for the same category as Curtis.

"And then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband," she wrote in the caption. "No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy captured by a friend. Hey @everythingeverywheremovie we went to 11!"

Blanchett, 53, is nominated for Best Actress for her starring role in Tár, which also won her a Golden Globe. She's previously won two Oscars from seven nominations.

From co-writer and director Eli Roth, Blanchett stars in Borderlands as Lilith, an infamous outlaw who leads a team on an intergalactic mission to find her missing daughter. Based on the video game of the same name, Curtis plays Dr. Patricia Tannis, a scientist grappling with her own sanity.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.