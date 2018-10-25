Jamie Lee Curtis Cannot Watch Halloween Without Covering Her Eyes: 'I Don't Like Being Scared'

Jamie Lee Curtis may be the original scream queen, but there’s a limit to how much she can handle in real life!

“I don’t like being scared,” Curtis, 59, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, adding that even though she already knew “exactly what was going to happen,” she still found herself covering her eyes during the scary parts of Halloween.

The actress, whose mother was Psycho star Janet Leigh, went on to share that “there’s not a friend of mine” who isn’t well-versed in her habit of covering her face and singing to herself to avoid getting too freaked out — even while watching movies and TV shows that don’t belong to the horror genre.

“If you interviewed anybody, they will tell you about a Downton Abbey episode and they’ll say to you, ‘Oh, no, no. Jamie can’t see it,'” she remarks, adding that the same goes for “recreations of war zones.”

“I am somewhat known for that within my circle of friends and family. I watch movies, truly, with a blanket,” she says, adding that she’ll sometimes even ”sing Au Clair de la Lune.”

Curtis also admits that she doesn’t understand what people get out of watching scary movies.

“I will never understand it. Life is scary to me, I live in Southern California, I live in America. I’m a human in the world. There are threats everywhere. I am strong and capable and I’m prepared, but I do not understand why people like to be frightened,” she says, adding that even programs oriented towards children can freak her out.

“My son and I watch Archer, and there’s stuff in Archer that scares me,” she shares. “I’m just that person. And I have been since I was a little girl and I will be till the day I die.”

She adds, “There’s no rhyme or reason. There’s no trauma that occurred, I cannot trace it back to a headwater of some event that then made me jumpy.”

Reflecting on part of the reason behind her aversion to horror, Curtis says, “I’ve never been able to take quick, loud sounds.”

“My startle reflex is very attuned. All of it. I don’t know why,” she explains.

Despite being scared to watch Halloween, after the film — a sequel to the 1978 classic, in which she also starred — smashed box office records on its opening weekend, making $78 million domestically, Curtis celebrated the achievement online.

“Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead,” the star wrote on Instagram. “Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55. Second biggest horror movie opening ever. Second biggest October movie opening ever. Biggest Halloween opening ever. Couldn’t be prouder of ALL who made this creative experiment have such a thrilling result!”



Halloween is in theaters now.