Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Michelle Yeoh Her 'Bae' After Their Movie Wins Big at Critics Choice Awards

The actress watched the ceremony from the comfort of her home after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Published on January 16, 2023 12:06 PM
Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards; Jamie Lee Curtis at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis has nothing but high praise for her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar and "bae" Michelle Yeoh.

The actress, 64, took to Instagram Monday morning to pay her respect to Yeoh, 60, who lost the Critics Choice best actress award to Cate Blanchett for her performance in Tàr. (Curtis was also nominated in the best supporting actress category, which went to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett.)

Below photos of their scenes together in the award-winning film, Curtis wrote, "Had I won the @criticschoice award last night, my acceptance speech, beside the general appreciation for the creative team, production team and my personal team would have simply been two words. MICHELLE YEOH. @michelleyeoh_official She was the reason I said yes to @everythingeverywheremovie She IS the movie and I am so happy the she is my bae and friend!"

This isn't Curtis' first public show of love for Yeoh. After a photo of her cheering for Yeoh at the Golden Globes last Tuesday — when the actress won her award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy — went viral, Curtis donned a t-shirt with the photo and the words "friends supporting friends" written below it on Friday.

"I'm still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," she wrote in the post.

"@erin.gallag.her highlighted it with her gorgeous post and word anthem of support and somehow from Tuesday night to Friday night it became a T-shirt that was left outside my home with a dozen everything bagels from my @everythingeverywheremovie family," she continued. "I was COVID sleeping and today after my shower I proudly wear it."

The actress, who was nominated for best supporting actress, didn't attend the Critics Choice awards ceremony Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues," she announced in an Instagram post showing her positive tests after attending the Golden Globes Tuesday. "Life on life's terms."

That didn't stop her, however, from posting in celebration of her Everything Everywhere All at Once family as the movie took home five awards, including best director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinart and best picture.

Throughout the ceremony, Curtis posted celebratory pictures on Instagram, calling the directors' win an "everything bagel of a moment."

Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and Michelle Yeoh attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

In her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes last Tuesday, Yeoh spoke to the triumph she felt for this first win and nomination.

"It's been an amazing journey, an incredible fight to be here today," shared Yeoh.

"But I think it's been worth it," she continued. "I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here because look at this face. I came here and was told, 'You're a minority.' I said I know that's not possible."

"Then along came the best gift, Everything Everywhere All At Once," she continued. As the broadcast began to play her off, she joked, "Shut up, please. I can beat you up okay, I'm dead serious."

The actress closed off the award win by expressing, "This is also for all the shoulders that I stand on, all before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward. Thank you for believing in me."

