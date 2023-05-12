Jamie Foxx's Friends Ask Fans to Pray for Actor as He Remains in Hospital

Jamie Foxx is in the prayers of many of his famous friends.

One week after a source in the actor's circle told PEOPLE that they were told "Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now," a number of celebrities are taking to social media to voice their thoughts and prayers for Foxx, 55.

"Man, prayin for Jamie Foxx," musician and actor Kid Cudi wrote on Twitter Wednesday. Meanwhile, another major figure in the music industry, Tyler The Creator, shared a now-deleted video to his Instagram Story re-sharing a fan account's video of Foxx performing his 1994 song "Infatuation" and wrote that he was "sending love to" the actor and musician.

Actor James Woods, who costarred with Foxx in the 2013 action movie White House Down, recently shared a story on Twitter saying he came to know Foxx "for for the kind and caring man he is."

After describing experiencing "a neck injury during a stunt thing," Woods, 76, said Foxx "went beyond" to ensure he did not get injured further during a fight sequence they filmed weeks later.

Joe Maher/Getty

"I asked him to be careful and he went beyond. It was like ballet! He protected me at every turn, while making it look like total mayhem," the actor wrote on Twitter, adding that Foxx "put my well-being over every other consideration."

"I had always greatly admired him as an artist, of course, but I was honored to know him for the kind and caring man he is," he added.

"Please God protect one our black heroes!! Please everyone send a prayer!!" Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

"Can't lose a great father, brother, son and too many of us an hero!!" Parsons added in his post.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III asked his Twitter followers on Wednesday to "please send a prayer up for Jamie Foxx and his family."

"He is much more than a talented actor, comedian and musician," the athlete wrote.

Last Friday, a source told PEOPLE that doctors were "doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to" leave the hospital. The source added that Foxx has been advised to "keep his stress level down" when he is eventually discharged.

The source told PEOPLE at the time that the hospital is "the last place Jamie wants to be" despite his need for medical care.

"He has a lot of projects going on," the insider said. "He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital."

Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx originally issued a statement on Instagram April 12 revealing that her dad was on the mend after facing a "medical complication" the day prior. The actor had been filming a Netflix movie titled Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in the weeks prior to his hospitalization, though PEOPLE confirmed that his incident did not happen while he was on the film's set.