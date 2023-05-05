Jamie Foxx's Costar Natasha Blasick Says She's Been Assured He's 'Recovering' After 'Medical Complication'

One of Jamie Foxx's recent costars is praying for him as he recovers from a health scare.

At the John Ritter Foundation's annual An Evening From the Heart fundraiser in Los Angeles on Thursday, Natasha Blasick — who worked with Foxx, 55, on a film titled All-Star Weekend — told Entertainment Tonight that a friend of the actor's recently told her that Foxx is "recovering."

"I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who's like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he's getting worse," Blasick told the outlet. "So I was texting [his friend], and he's like, 'No, no, no, he's recovering.' "

"So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better," she continued, sharing that she is "just praying" for Foxx's continued recovery.

"And my friend yesterday reached out to me, and she's like, 'Let's pray together,' " Blasick told the outlet. "I mean, it's really crazy. All we have in this world is our health. Our life. So it's very scary."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Blasick went on to say that she "just hope[s] that truly he feels that he's blessed, and [knows] everybody's praying for his health and speedy recovery."

"I think he's such a wonderful person," she told ET. "He brings so much light and laughter into this world. And I just hope in times like this [that] he feels it back, that we think about him and we pray for him."

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram on April 12 saying that he had sustained a "medical complication" the day prior.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner is steadily improving as he works toward recovery in a Georgia medical facility.

Friends of Foxx including Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Kevin Hart and Steve Harvey have all publicly acknowledged the star's private health battle and extended their well wishes.

Hart, 43, said on Tuesday's episode of the Impaulsive podcast that he understands "there's a lot of progression and a world of better" for Foxx following his hospitalization.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Thanks Fans as He Breaks His Silence 3 Weeks After Hospitalization: 'Feeling Blessed'

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," Hart shared with hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.

"I don't know the details or the exact details as to what's going on, but to my knowledge, there's a lot of progression and a world of better," he added.

On Wednesday, Foxx spoke out for the first time since his hospitalization by writing in an Instagram post: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Filming for Foxx's Netflix film Back in Action has also resumed production with a stunt double and photo double standing in for the actor.