Jamie Foxx's Daughter Says He's 'Been Out of the Hospital for Weeks' in Update After Medical Scare

Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne shared on Friday that her dad "was playing pickleball yesterday," four weeks after they revealed news of his medical complication

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 12, 2023 02:40 PM
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jamie Foxx's family is addressing rumors about the actor's health four weeks after revealing he suffered a medical complication.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," wrote Corinne, 29, on her Instagram Story Friday, sharing a report that claimed the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," she continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Last Wednesday, a message on Foxx's Instagram account read: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." At the same time, the actor, 55, added "See u all soon" on his Instagram Story.

On April 12, Corinne announced in a statement on Instagram that her dad had "experienced a medical complication" the day prior. He was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close and is directed by Foxx's Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon.

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx attend 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland
Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Foxx. Paras Griffin/Getty

Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point. The Foxx family also thanked fans for their prayers while giving that update.

A source later told PEOPLE on April 21 that the actor's health was continuing to improve. "He's okay, thank God," the source said at the time. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

Multiple sources had told PEOPLE that Foxx was steadily improving as he worked toward recovery in a Georgia medical facility.

Production on the Netflix movie resumed soon after. He was last seen filming on April 10. Due to his hospitalization, one stunt double stood in for Foxx and a second individual served as his photo double.

On May 5, a source in the actor's circle told PEOPLE they were told "Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now."

"[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to" leave the hospital, the source said, adding that Foxx is being advised to "keep his stress level down" when he is discharged.

The source added that the hospital is "the last place Jamie wants to be" despite his need for medical care.

"He has a lot of projects going on," said the source. "He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital."

