Jamie Foxx Was Seen Filming 'Back in Action' with Cameron Diaz Days Before 'Medical Complication'

Jamie Foxx was busy at work days before his daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on Instagram revealing that her dad was recovering after facing a "medical complication."

On Monday, the 55-year-old actor appeared to be in good spirits as he was seen filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Corinne, 29, wrote in a statement on behalf of the Foxx family on Wednesday, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday."

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

"Much love, The Foxx Family," it concluded.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actor is currently "stable."

The highly anticipated Back in Action will be the first big-screen project that Diaz, 50, has starred in since 2014's Annie remake, which also featured her friend Foxx.

While Netflix has been tight-lipped with details on the plot of Back in Action, an insider told PEOPLE that the Charlie's Angels actress and Oscar winner Foxx "have great chemistry" on set.

A film source previously revealed to PEOPLE that Foxx was instrumental in getting Diaz to make another movie.

"When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it," said the latter insider.

Also spotted on set Monday were Diaz and Close, 76, who were photographed jumping for joy as they filmed on the same soccer-field set as Foxx.

Prior to Monday's sighting in Atlanta, Diaz and Foxx had been spotted filming scenes for the movie in London multiple times in recent months. In one set of pictures taken in March, the pair were filming in the English countryside, while Diaz was also pictured filming scenes on a speedboat in the River Thames in February.

Foxx's representative has not commented on the actor's condition.