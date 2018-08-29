Jamie Foxx Spotted Visiting Katie Holmes in N.Y.C. Amid a Romantic Summer

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes‘ fun summer continued as he was spotted visiting the actress in New York City on Tuesday.

Foxx, 50, wore ripped jeans and a black t-shirt while carrying two bags. Holmes, 39, opted for a red shirt, casual jeans, and sandals. Both wore shades.

The two were seen separately leaving a location in the city. A source explained to PEOPLE in May why Foxx and Holmes tend to leave places at different times.

“Katie and Jamie are still careful about being photographed together,” the source said. “Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private.”

The source said that getting spotted by photographers in Malibu in 2017 made them more cautious. “After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful,” the source commented. “But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

Foxx and Holmes packed on the PDA at the beach earlier this month. They kissed on a beach towel and cuddled in front of a volleyball net. Last month, Foxx and the Dawson’s Creek alum dined at Tao together in N.Y.C.

In June, a report surfaced that Foxx and Holmes had been planning a wedding but had split amid “trust issues.” Holmes’ rep Leslie Sloane told PEOPLE at the time, the “story is 100 percent untrue.”

When Foxx hung out with friends in Miami that month, an insider told PEOPLE, “Of course he’s aware of the headlines surrounding him and Katie but he doesn’t seem worried about that at all.” The insider added, “He’s just his happy, hilarious self.”

Foxx and Holmes were first seen dancing together in 2013 in the Hamptons, a year after Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise, 56, called it quits.