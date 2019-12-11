Jamie Foxx Surprises Restaurant Goers — and Marlon Wayans! — with a Santa at Catch in L.A.

Jamie Foxx is getting in the Christmas spirit.

The Oscar winner surprised guests at Catch LA on Monday night when he unexpectedly dropped by the hotspot restaurant to bring in some Christmas cheer — and a Santa!

In an Instagram Story shared on Catch’s page, Foxx is seen walking into the restaurant holding a large Santa and immediately running into actor Marlon Wayans. The two posed for a shot with the Santa as Wayans looked thrilled to see his friend.

After taking pictures with the Santa, Foxx sat down and had an early birthday celebration with friends at the trendy eatery.

RELATED: Disney Releases Upbeat Trailer for New Pixar Movie Soul Starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey

The actor turns 52 on Friday amid a busy time.

This year, Foxx gained praise for his performance as a man sitting on death row who was wrongfully accused in the real-life story, Just Mercy.

Foxx starred as Walter McMillian, a man who was convicted of murder in Alabama and was set to be executed before lawyer Bryan Stevenson, played by Michael B. Jordan in the movie, helped overturn his conviction.

Image zoom Marlon Wayans and Jamie Foxx

Foxx is next set to star in Pixar’s latest sure-to-be heart-wrenching movie Soul which follows Joe Gardner, a middle school band teacher and aspiring jazz musician (voiced by Foxx), who finally gets a big break with a chance to perform at a popular jazz club.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Joe seemingly dies before he can make his dream performance, and he finds himself transported to the “You Seminar” — a place where souls come to reset before returning to a new human body.

While there, he meets soul 22, voiced by Tina Fey, and together they help other souls trapped in the “You Seminar” in order to get Joe back to Earth before it’s too late.

Just Mercy opens Christmas Day, while Soul opens June 19, 2020.