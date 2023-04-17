Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized in Georgia as He Undergoes More Tests After Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx is still in the hospital following news of his medical complication.

PEOPLE has confirmed that the 55-year-old actor is still in a Georgia medical facility, having tests run following the "medical complication" his daughter Corinne Foxx spoke out about last week.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source told CNN of Foxx's health scare, which occurred Tuesday.

Foxx has been in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

The incident did not happen while Foxx was on set, and he was not transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle, PEOPLE confirms.

On Friday, a source told PEOPLE that Foxx was steadily improving as he continues to recover in the hospital.

Corinne, 29, first let fans know of her father's health condition on Wednesday, when she revealed that he'd sustained "a medical complication" the previous day. She did not share details of Foxx's state or what caused his health emergency.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

A representative for Foxx has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actor was recently seen filming his latest movie, Netflix's Back in Action, on April 10.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the film's set was "shut down" on Wednesday following the lead actor's health scare. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, a source said.

According to an email obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, a casting director on Back in Action informed extras that a scene set to film this past Sunday has been canceled due to "changes in production."

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, per the memo.

A spokesperson for Netflix has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.