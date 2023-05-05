Jamie Foxx Is 'Stable and Not in a Life-Threatening Situation Now,' Says Source (Exclusive)

A source tells PEOPLE that doctors are "doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing" Foxx to be discharged

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 05:50 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)
Jamie Foxx. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA

Jamie Foxx is continuing to recover in the hospital following his medical emergency last month.

A source in the actor's circle tells PEOPLE that they were told "Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now."

"[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to" leave the hospital, the insider says, adding that Foxx is being advised to "keep his stress level down," when he is discharged.

The source tells PEOPLE that the hospital is "the last place Jamie wants to be" despite his need for medical care.

"He has a lot of projects going on," the insider says. "He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Jamie Foxx attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx. Kevin Winter/Getty

Another source close to Foxx and the Atlanta crew of his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action says that "everyone loves Jamie and is hoping for the best."

"Everyone is thinking about him," says the latter insider.

A separate film source tells PEOPLE that while Foxx is a "tough guy," his loved ones "are worried and praying for his recovery."

"His family and friends are supporting him and are there for him," the film source says. "There has been no word on when he is leaving the hospital."

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Is "On His Way to Recovery" After Facing "Medical Complication"

The actor's daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on Instagram April 12 revealing that her dad was on the mend after facing a "medical complication" the day prior.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," shared Corinne, 29, in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read in addition. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

PEOPLE confirmed that his incident did not happen while he was on the set of his upcoming film Back in Action, and he was not transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle.

Foxx, who stars in Back in Action opposite Cameron Diaz, has received a plethora of well wishes from fans, friends and family since news of his health complication was made public.

Stars including Kerry Washington and LeBron James have taken to social media to post tributes to the Foxx, penning sweet sentiments and words of encouragement. Additionally, other celebrities close to the actor, including Martin Lawrence, have shared updates on the his recovery.

On May 3, Foxx broke his silence on the topic for the first time since news of his health concern was made public, taking to Instagram to share an update and thank his followers for their support.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the actor wrote in his post, overlaying the text on a plain black background. He also added prayer-hand emojis, in addition to a red heart and a fox.

On Wednesday, FOX confirmed that Foxx will be replaced by Nick Cannon to temporarily host the upcoming season of Beat Shazam, while Kelly Osbourne will assume Corinne's role on the musical game show for the time being.

A statement from the network included, "Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

