Jamie Foxx Supports Sister DeOndra and Hijacks Auction at Global Down Syndrome Foundation Event

Jamie Foxx went all out in Denver on Saturday while supporting his sister and advocate DeOndra Dixon, who was born with Down syndrome.

The Oscar winner attended the 10th annual BBBY Fashion Show for Global Down Syndrome Foundation where he appeared on stage with DeOndra, later hijacking the auction by making Denver Broncos star player Von Miller, who was also in attendance, auction off the stylish suit he wore to the event.

The fun turned into a good deed when the two raised $32,000, contributing to the total $2.4 million the event raised for Down syndrome research. Foxx and Miller were also joined at the event by Colin Farrell, whose son James, 14, has a rare condition called Angelman syndrome.

Jeremy Renner and Heather Graham were also on hand to support the foundation, as were Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson, who will star in 2019’s The Peanut Butter Falcon with actor Zack Gottsagen. (Gottsagen, who has Down syndrome, hit the stage with the duo and proudly showed off some of his dance moves.)

Foxx, 50, also brought along his 9-year-old daughter Annalise to the event where she proudly posed with her aunt.

Jamie Foxx, DeOndra Dixon, Annalise Foxx, Michelle Sie Whitten, Colin Farrel Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Foxx opened up about his sister in a rare joint interview with Dateline earlier this year, where the actor praised DeOndra for her optimism and way of living.

“I learned how to live [from her]. Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything — ‘Ah, the Mercedes is not the right color!’ ” he said. “And then you see this girl over here, ‘I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.’ So she brings you back down to what life is.”