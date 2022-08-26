Watch Jamie Foxx Make Snoop Dogg Laugh Mid-Interview with His Donald Trump Impersonation

Comedians and entertainers have been trying to nail down the perfect Donald Trump impression for years now, but Jamie Foxx might have them all beat.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old actor appeared on the latest episode of the Rap Radar podcast alongside Snoop Dogg to talk about their new Netflix movie Day Shift with co-hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller.

Foxx launched into the impression of the former president, 76, as the group discussed Michael "Harry-O" Harris, the once-imprisoned businessman who helped found Death Row Records and received a pardon from Trump in the days before he left office in January 2021, according to the New York Post.

"There's lots of great people on both sides, lots of great people on both sides," Foxx quipped in his Trump impression as soon as Snoop, 50, mentioned Harris' pardon, sending the group into fits of laughter as he referenced Trump's infamous comments on the 2017 white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I know Harry O. He's a great person. He couldn't vote for me at the time," Foxx said, still in character. "Now he can vote for me once he gets out. I love Snoop D-O-Double-G. Great person."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Foxx broke out his impression about 30 minutes into the episode and spent the next minute referencing the former president's most commonly used phrases. "Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me, fake news," Foxx continued, keeping the others in hysterics as he went on.

"All of them," Foxx said as Trump, when Miller asked what his "favorite" Death Row Records album might be. "I love the Death Row Records. Don't try to pin me down — you see what he just — excuse me."

Foxx referenced Trump's 2020 diagnosis with COVID-19 when he sat back and yelled, "They tried to give me the virus! I beat the virus!"

"He said they tried to give him the virus. Who is they?" Foxx joked. "Then that motherf----r said, 'I beat the virus!' Everyone was like, 'F--- yeah! He beat it!' Motherf---ing Trump, boy."

RELATED VIDEO: Donald Trump Calls SNL Portrayal a "Hit Job"

In 2018, Foxx publicly criticized Trump when he told political commentator Van Jones on The Messy Truth that he felt his children could not look up to Trump during his tenure in the White House.

"In situations like we're going through right now, the only thing that disheartens me is when it comes to my kids," the Oscar winner said at the time.

He continued, "When I see grown people talking that way in that position, it hurts the kids, because … being president, yeah it's great, it makes you feel good, if it's your guy — but the one thing you could count on was the moral compass. See, I'm a comic, so I do whatever — but I could always look to the president to have him say okay, he's gonna say and do the right thing."

"Say the economy is doing a little better, but you rip us apart," Foxx added. "You rip us apart to where we can't even have conversation with people right now … and it's unnecessary."