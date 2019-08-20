Jamie Foxx Shares Photo of Himself with His 2 Daughters After News of His Split with Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx is focusing on his family in the wake of his split from Katie Holmes.

On Monday, shortly after news broke that he and Holmes had ended their six-year romance, the actor, 51, shared a photo with his two daughters, Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop, taken at a taping of Beat Shazam — the game show that he and Corinne star on.

In the Instagram shot, the happy trio gathered together inside the Fox studio and featured Jamie standing beside Anelise, 10, and pointing at his two girls while Corinne, 25, smiled on the other side of her half-sister.

“#daddydaughtertime on @beatshazamfox,” he wrote on Monday in honor of the show’s finale. “We’ve had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!! Thank you to all u THE FANS for tuning in!!!!”

“Lastly, much love to our contestant Alan who is no longer with us but shed his light on all of us, God Bless his family,” Jamie added, referencing contestant Alan Smith who died suddenly in February, just two weeks after his episode aired.

Earlier in the day, a music entertainment source confirmed to PEOPLE that Foxx and Holmes, 40, had officially ended their relationship. The pair parted ways in May.

The former couple had been linked since 2013, though they’ve never officially confirmed their ultra-private relationship.

Reps for both actors had no immediate comment.

News of their split comes three days after Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave on Friday night as the two left Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles. Vave, a singer/songwriter and model, is the record producer’s newest artist.

“She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

An eyewitness who was at La Esquina restaurant on Friday night told PageSix that they had overheard Holmes telling a friend that she and Foxx “haven’t been together for months.”

Foxx and Holmes were last seen together at the Met Gala on May 6.

At the Met Gala, the then-couple posed together for the first time at a public event and were seen laughing and holding hands in videos posted to designer Zac Posen’s Instagram Stories.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Foxx and Holmes were trying to make time for each other as much as possible.

“When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time,” the insider said.

Foxx and Holmes had been taking their relationship a bit more public in recent months, even wrapping up 2018 with a December yacht outing in Miami, followed by a jet ski trip the next day.

Back in January, a source said they had found a balance between their relationship and busy careers.

“Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can,” the source shared. “They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space.”

The pair first made headlines when they hit the dance floor together at the Apollo in the Hamptons event in East Hampton, New York in 2013, a little over a year after Holmes and Tom Cruise split in 2012 after six years of marriage. They jammed out to Robin Thicke’s summer anthem, “Blurred Lines” and Foxx’s 2009 hit “Blame It (On the Alcohol)” at the benefit concert.

The actor and musician denied that he and Holmes were an item following the encounter.

“[The rumors] are one hundred percent not true. In fact, it’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

In a November 2014 cover story, Holmes told PEOPLE that she “absolutely” still believes in love.

“I’m a very loving person,” she said. “Of course I’m open to finding love again.”