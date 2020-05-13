Jamie Foxx and Shaq Surprise Viral 5-Year-Old Boy Who Stole Parents' Car to Buy a Lamborghini

5-year-old Adrian Zamarripa received the shock of a lifetime when he and his parents were flown to Los Angeles to test drive a Lamborghini — and a meeting with Jamie Foxx

Adrian Zamarripa and his parents were flown to Los Angeles by RD Whittington, a celebrity car broker who owns the brand Wire Only, to check out some luxury vehicles, according to a video captured by TMZ.

Adrian was greeted by Whittington, who told him, “I’ll give you a private tour my man,” as the broker led him around several luxury cars.

As Whittington showed Adrian how to rev a car's engine, Adrian’s face lit up as he laughed, smiled and high-fived Whittington.

The little boy was able to rev the engines of a Ferrari, a Hummer and several other brand cars. Whittington even surprised Adrian with a FaceTime session with Lil Pump.

“You gonna buy Pump a lamb?” Whittington asked Adrian as they FaceTimed with the rapper.

“Yeah! I’m gonna work here,” Adrian told them, before adding his age, “Five years only.”

“Five? That’s crazy,” Pump, 19, said.

Later, Adrian met Foxx, 52, who admired the little boy’s sneakers, which were from Shaquille O’Neal’s own line. The actor and singer told Adrian, “Let me see if I can get Shaq.”

Shortly after, Adrian got to FaceTime with the NBA legend, 48, although Adrian had trouble facing one of his heroes.

“He’s a little shy right now,” Foxx told O’Neal as Adrian hid his face from the actor’s phone.

The family's trip comes a little over a week after Adrian was pulled over by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on May 4 after telling the trooper he had gotten into an argument with his mother, who had told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini.

Image zoom Jamie Foxx; Shaquille O'Neal Kevin Winter/Getty; Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Adrian took matters into his own hands, taking his family's SUV and driving at 32 MPH prior to being pulled over. He told the trooper he was headed to Los Angeles to buy his dream car — with only $3 in his pocket.

Just two days after he was pulled over, a local Utah businessman, Jeremy Neves, offered Adrian a ride in a Lamborghini Huracán after hearing his story on the local news.

Adrian sat in his older sister, Sidney Estrada’s, lap while Neves drove them around the block.

Neves, who owns a mobile phone company, told NBC affiliate KSL he was inspired by Adrian’s initiative and wanted to cheer the boy up after the incident.

“He had the courage to just go after what he wanted, you know?” Neves said. “He didn’t have the skillset, let alone the size to drive a vehicle, and he figured it out.”

“Maybe he’s getting punished, maybe he’s grounded, maybe he’s got some chores to do. I can relate to that,” Neves added. “At the same time, I thought it would be really cool to say, ‘Your dreams aren’t as far away as you think they are.’”

Sidney, 16, told CNN that their parents have since grounded him as punishment for the joyride.

"He understands he did something wrong," she said. "He knows not to do it again. He learned his lesson."